Amazon has a program for businesses to help them streamline purchasing supplies and manage their spending — here’s how it works

Amazon Business functions just like regular Amazon but has special features to streamline how organizations purchase supplies and manage spending.

Amazon Business operates eight marketplaces in countries including the US, the UK, France, Spain, and Germany.

An Amazon Business account is free to create for verified businesses and offers many useful benefits like price discounts, fast delivery options, and analytics reports.

Amazon Business, an Amazon program that offers unique product, delivery, and purchasing solutions for businesses of all sizes, announced in September 2018 that it’s on track to hit $10 billion in annual sales worldwide.

It’s easy to see why Amazon’s business line, launched in 2015, continues to grow.

Amazon Business, which stocks over 250 million products, operates eight marketplaces in countries including the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany. The service launched in France, Italy, and Spain in 2018. These marketplaces ship products to businesses in more than 70 countries.

Regardless of your industry, here are the key benefits of creating an Amazon Business account. Note that some of these benefits vary by region. We have listed features if you register in the US or the UK.

1. Enjoy exclusive price and quantity discounts on over 5 million products.

Buying in bulk becomes even easier when you shop on a platform you’re familiar with. Find the supplies you need for your office or warehouse at competitive prices.

2. Control every part of the buying process.

You can create and approve shopping lists, manage your favorite suppliers, and set up recurring deliveries to make every future shopping trip a breeze.

3. Get free two-day shipping on eligible items with Prime Business Shipping, only available in the US.

This is an annual membership program with tiered pricing based on the number of users in the business account:

Essentials: $179 per year for up to 3 users (max three users)

$179 per year for up to 3 users (max three users) Small: $499 per year for up to 10 users (max 10 users)

$499 per year for up to 10 users (max 10 users) Medium: $1,299 per year for up to 100 users (max 100 users)

$1,299 per year for up to 100 users (max 100 users) Enterprise: $10,099 per year for over 100 users

You can also get free standard shipping on orders of $25 or more of eligible items if you don’t opt for the Prime shipping membership.

Customers in the UK can get free one-day delivery on orders over £30.

4. Receive large orders via pallet delivery.

If your order meets the minimum order size, it can be consolidated on one or more pallets and delivered to your receiving dock for no additional charge.

5. Choose a payment option that works best for your business.

Add individual or shared payment methods like credit and debit cards, an Amazon.com Corporate credit line, or intermediary purchasing systems such as Ariba or Coupa.

6. Apply tax-exempt status to eligible purchases, if you register in the US. Those in the UK are offered VAT receipt services.

In the US, the Amazon Tax Exemption Program (ATEP) is available for qualifying businesses, governments, non-profit entities, and educational institutions.

In the UK, businesses have access to exclusive VAT pricing and downloadable invoices.

7. Track purchases with approval workflows.

Account administrators can set up approvers to manage purchases.

8. Improve spending visibility with Amazon Business Analytics.

Create and download custom charts and tables outlining all the activity on your account, including orders, returns, and refunds.

As always, Amazon’s customer service is also here to help if you have trouble with any of the features above.

Though the regular Amazon site works perfectly well for consumer shopping activities, Amazon Business’ specialized features better suit the needs of an organization. Once you verify your business at the link below, you’ll be able on your way to using all the benefits of Amazon Business.