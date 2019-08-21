Amazon just opened its biggest campus to date in Hyderabad, India — take a look inside

caption Exterior of Amazon’s Hyderabad, India, campus, its largest campus to date. source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

Amazon has opened its largest campus yet. Located in the financial district of Hyderabad, India, the 9.5-acre campus can accommodate more than 15,000 employees.

Hyderabad is home to various American tech giants, including Google and Microsoft.

The campus features interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, showers, quiet rooms, and a helipad.

Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal calls the campus “a tangible commitment to that long-term thinking and our plans for India.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon has opened its biggest campus to date, and it’s in the financial district of Hyderabad, India.

Hyderabad is home to various American tech giants, including Google and Microsoft. Amazon’s Hyderabad campus opened on Wednesday, and it’s the first office building outside of the US that Amazon owns. The 9.5-acre campus took three years to build and can fit more than 15,000 employees.

Amazon called the campus “a continuing reaffirmation of how India continues to be a key market as well as talent hub for Amazon” in its press release.

Bloomberg reports that both Amazon and Walmart are making moves in India, which it calls “the last major retail frontier still primarily reliant on small-scale neighborhood and mom-and-pop stores.” Amit Agarwal, Amazon India’s country head, says that ecommerce constitutes just 3% of India’s total consumption.

Check out Amazon’s new Hyderabad campus:

Welcome to Amazon’s Hyderabad, India, campus.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

An armed police officer stood at the entrance of Amazon’s new campus on its opening day.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The campus is built on 9.5 acres of land; but spread out, the actual space of the campus is 68 acres.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

Amazon began operating out of Hyderabad, in the state of Telangana, in 2004. This campus is one of six Telangana offices housing one-third of Amazon’s India workforce.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

Amazon’s employee base in India is 62,000 employees, making it Amazon’s second-biggest tech base after Seattle.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The campus has 1.8 million square feet of office space — that’s about the size of 31 American football fields.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The campus features interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, showers, and quiet rooms.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The campus also has a helipad.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

Amazon VP John Schoettler says the campus was built with employees with special needs in mind.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

“The infrastructure has been designed as per Amazon’s exacting standards, to foster inclusion and a sense of belonging among all Amazonians, including colleagues with special needs,” John Schoettler, Amazon vice president of global real estate and facilities, said in a press release.

Amazon India Country Manager Amit Agarwal calls the campus “a tangible commitment to that long-term thinking and our plans for India.”

caption Amit Agarwal, SVP and country head, Amazon India, left, with John Schoettler VP of global real estate and facilities. source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

Amazon has invested in 30 office spaces, 50 fulfillment centers, and “hundreds” of delivery stations and sorting centers in India over the last 15 years, Agarwal said in the press release.

All told, Amazon has created nearly 200,000 jobs in India, Agarwal said.

Amazon says it emphasized sustainability in its new building, which has an 850,000-liter water recycling plant and 300 trees on campus.

source Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The Hyderabad campus took 18 million hours to build, according to Amazon.