AMAZON CANCELS NEW YORK HQ2

Amazon on Thursday announced it had canceled its planned HQ2 project for New York City.

Many local politicians, including members of the New York City Council, strongly opposed the deal that had been struck between Amazon and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a campus in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City.

The company said it would not reopen its search for HQ2 but would proceed as planned in Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

Amazon has canceled its HQ2 project for New York City, the company announced on Thursday in a blog post.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” the company wrote.

The company had announced back in November that it would bring 25,000 jobs to a large campus in a western section of Queens’ Long Island City neighborhood. Now, the program has been scrapped.

Amazon said it made the decision because “a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project.”

Local opposition to the deal sprang up quickly after the deal was announced. The New York City Council, specifically its speaker, Corey Johnson, and Jimmy Van Bramer – the member representing the district where HQ2 would have been – were outwardly critical about the company’s decision to accept tax breaks from the state to the tune of $3 billion and circumvent the land-use process.

