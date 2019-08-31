One man is converting leftover Amazon packaging into an incredible array of cardboard weapons inspired by video games

The “Crafty Transformer” YouTube channel is a delight that features dramatic re-creations of famously large weapons, like the one seen above.

Rather than produce the weapons out of more sturdy materials, they’re made using leftover cardboard from Amazon shipments.

Though the channel primarily focuses on re-creations of iconic weapons from video games and anime, there are some general projects as well.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

What do you do with all your leftover cardboard boxes from Amazon?

Like most people, you probably break down the boxes and toss ’em in the recycling. Fair enough!

But one man in Japan is putting all that extra cardboard to work producing glorious, massive re-creations of famous fictional weapons from major games and anime.

Here are some of his most impressive creations from the last few years:

The heavy bowgun, from “Monster Hunter,” is a great place to start:

The axe prosthetic arm attachment from “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is also particularly incredible:

How about a dinosaur-based weapon? The “wrench mace” from “Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans” is exactly the one you’ve been looking for:

For fans of “My Hero Academia,” these Grenadier Bracers from Katsuki Bakugou’s hero costume are incredible:

And finally, there are some more general constructions — like this one-man backhoe:

There’s a wealth of other amazing projects made with leftover Amazon cardboard on the Crafty Transformer YouTube channel, which you can check out right here.