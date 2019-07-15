There’s a super realistic action figure of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and people are confused and creeped out by it

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's Satellite 2017 conference.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's Satellite 2017 conference.
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • A mobile-shopping company recently sent an action figure of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to journalists, as The Verge reported.
  • The toy is highly detailed and appears to be based on a photo Bezos posted to Twitter last year.
  • Some expressed confusion over why the doll existed and appeared to find its accuracy creepy.
Given Jeff Bezos’ status as the head of the world’s most valuable company and as the richest person on earth, it’s not surprising that the Amazon founder and CEO has been the subject of many books, magazine covers, and news documentaries. What is surprising, however, is that there is now an action-figure version of him too.

A mobile-shopping company called Ntwrk recently sent The Verge a doll of Bezos, which seems to be based on a photo he tweeted of himself last year walking alongside Spot, the robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics known for its lifelike movements.

The action figure is incredibly detailed and depicts Bezos wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a cutoff vest and boots – the outfit he was seen wearing in the photo. The figure also comes with interchangeable hands that are detachable, according to a tweet posted by The Verge’s Sarah Smithers.

Little else is known about the doll, such as how much it costs, where it’s sold, or why it exists. A product listing for the action figure could not be found on Ntwrk’s website. Ntwrk did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the action figure.

Reactions to the doll have been mixed, with some finding its high level of detail creepy and others expressing confusion over why it was created.

It’s not the first time the Amazon CEO has been depicted as a toy. A photo of Bezos in action-figure form was included in Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2018, in which Amazon placed as No. 5. But as is the case with the figure The Verge obtained, few details about it are available.

If the action figure isn’t realistic enough, there’s always this life-size cutout of Bezos. You can buy it, of course, on Amazon.