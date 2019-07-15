There’s a super realistic action figure of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and people are confused and creeped out by it

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence’s Satellite 2017 conference. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A mobile-shopping company recently sent an action figure of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to journalists, as The Verge reported.

The toy is highly detailed and appears to be based on a photo Bezos posted to Twitter last year.

Some expressed confusion over why the doll existed and appeared to find its accuracy creepy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Given Jeff Bezos’ status as the head of the world’s most valuable company and as the richest person on earth, it’s not surprising that the Amazon founder and CEO has been the subject of many books, magazine covers, and news documentaries. What is surprising, however, is that there is now an action-figure version of him too.

A mobile-shopping company called Ntwrk recently sent The Verge a doll of Bezos, which seems to be based on a photo he tweeted of himself last year walking alongside Spot, the robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics known for its lifelike movements.

The action figure is incredibly detailed and depicts Bezos wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a cutoff vest and boots – the outfit he was seen wearing in the photo. The figure also comes with interchangeable hands that are detachable, according to a tweet posted by The Verge’s Sarah Smithers.

Little else is known about the doll, such as how much it costs, where it’s sold, or why it exists. A product listing for the action figure could not be found on Ntwrk’s website. Ntwrk did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the action figure.

Read more: A better version of Amazon’s wildly popular Echo smart speaker could be coming soon

Received this Jeff Bezos action figure in the mail today, he has very detailed, veiny abs, and comes with detachable fists so he can crush unions. In completely related news, I hate everything! pic.twitter.com/zIZYFx5Z7I — Sarah (@SarahMSmithers) July 8, 2019

Reactions to the doll have been mixed, with some finding its high level of detail creepy and others expressing confusion over why it was created.

There is an action figure of Jeff Bezos.

I wonder if it will work as a Voodoo Doll?https://t.co/vPBpNRJdwp — Chris A. Masters (@Chris_A_Masters) July 15, 2019

Good morning to everyone except whoever created this Jeff Bezos action figure and paired it with a Boston Dynamic robodog pet. I can have my own nightmares without adding this to the repertoire, thank you very much ???? pic.twitter.com/xQ83Cyrst5 — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) July 15, 2019

The Jeff Bezos action figure is straight nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/XcWXeWpt7W — Jacob Voss (@JacobVossFilm) July 14, 2019

Hey, so uh, what the fuckhttps://t.co/EfygjeKR6y — AnEntireSkeleton (@AWholeSkeleton) July 15, 2019

A Small Soldiers reboot where Bezos plays the Commando leader Chip Hazard is making more sense the more I think about it https://t.co/MYas5ilYba — nicholas kennedy (@nickkennedy) July 14, 2019

Someone made an action figure of a billionaire and no one knows why it exists. https://t.co/lAxCAfyqTo — James Pinnell (@JamesPinnell) July 14, 2019

It’s not the first time the Amazon CEO has been depicted as a toy. A photo of Bezos in action-figure form was included in Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2018, in which Amazon placed as No. 5. But as is the case with the figure The Verge obtained, few details about it are available.

If the action figure isn’t realistic enough, there’s always this life-size cutout of Bezos. You can buy it, of course, on Amazon.