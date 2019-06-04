Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly dropping $80 million on a Manhattan penthouse and the 2 apartments below it

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly purchasing three New York apartments, including the penthouse, for an estimated $80 million.

The apartment building is located near Madison Square Park in Manhattan, and includes a three-floor penthouse, a private elevator, and 12 bedrooms in total among the three units.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Bezos has been looking for a home in New York “for months” before settling on the three apartment units.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Recently divorced Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a penthouse apartment and the two surrounding units in a Manhattan building overlooking Madison Square Park.

The deal, which could close today, will cost the richest man in the world an estimated $80 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Bezos’ purchase includes a three-floor penthouse apartment with a private elevator and large terraces as well as the two apartment units directly below the penthouse, according to the report.

Altogether, the three units have 12 bedrooms and span 17,000 square feet, the Journal says. The apartment building, at 212 Fifth Avenue, overlooks Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. The building has a fitness center, a golf simulator, a game room, and a movie screening room, according to its website.

caption 212 Fifth Avenue, New York source Google Maps

Read more: Jeff Bezos is reportedly looking to buy an NYC apartment. Here’s a look at the 6 massive properties his family already owns across the US, from a sprawling Seattle estate to a set of historic NYC condos

The deal is one of the priciest real estate purchases to close this year in New York, an appraiser told the Journal.

Bezos has reportedly been hunting for a home in New York “for months.” Bezos finalized his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, in April.

Jeff Bezos, who is worth over $100 billion, owns properties in Beverley Hills, Washington, D.C., and Medina, Washington, near Amazon’s headquarters. He also already owns apartments in New York overlooking Central Park.