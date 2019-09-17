Jeff Bezos had a wild summer of yacht hopping and jetting off to Wimbledon with his girlfriend. Here’s how the world’s wealthiest person spent his time.

caption Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the men’s Wimbledon finals. source Adrian Dennis/Reuters

Jeff Bezos has had a busy year.

He continued to helm Amazon and invest in advancements like space exploration, but his personal life was put on display in a whole new way. He and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in July and he started a relationship with Lauren Sanchez.

Read more: Here’s how Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, makes and spends his billions.

And what do you wear if you’re a billionaire taking trips to Venice and yachting around the coast of Spain? In Bezos’ case, it looks like the answer is octopus-print Vilebrequin swim trunks and Prada flip flops that retail for roughly $500.

Keep reading to take a look at what Bezos has been up to this summer, from the exotic locales he’s visited to the famous friends he’s spent time with.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on Bezos’ summer travels when reached by Business Insider.

In January, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced that they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage. Their record-breaking divorce agreement was finalized in July, kickstarting a new phase a life for the Amazon CEO.

The settlement left MacKenzie with a $37 billion stake in Amazon and made her the third-richest woman in the world. Bezos is still the richest man in the world.

That new phase of Bezos’ life includes exclusive events and traveling extensively with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

source Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

As Business Insider’s Isobel Asher Hamilton previously reported, Sanchez has a pretty cool life. In addition to being a former TV anchor, she is a licensed helicopter pilot who also founded her own aerial filming company.

Bezos started the summer early by attending the Met Gala in May. While he didn’t participate in the “camp” theme, he did mingle with several members of the Kardashian family and Jared Leto.

caption Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian-West, and Jared Leto at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

While Bezos was in New York City for the first Monday in May, he spent the weekend before in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby.

While there, he attended a gala and met superstar NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Later in the month, he continued to rub elbows at the Statue of Liberty Museum Opening, where he shared a laugh with Hillary Clinton and hung out with David Letterman, Michael Bloomberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

He also spent time with close friends billionaire Barry Diller and his designer wife Diane von Furstenberg, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bezos and Sanchez attended Wimbledon in early July.

caption Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the men’s Wimbledon finals on Sunday, July 12, 2019. source Adrian Dennis/Reuters

The pair sat behind the royals at the five-hour men’s Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

They were all smiles at their first public outing post-divorce.

source Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Photos of the couple at the event show them laughing and whispering to each other.

As Business Insider’s Bradley Saacks previously reported, Bezos and Sanchez weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd that night: Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch were also at the match.

Since then, Bezos and Sanchez have been traveling all over together. In early August, they were pictured partying with entertainment mogul David Geffen aboard his superyacht off the coast of Spain in the Balearic Islands.

Other guests on David Geffen’s megayacht, the Rising Sun, included former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and the founder of Thrive Capital, Josh Kushner, along with his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss.

Geffen’s Rising Sun reportedly cost $590 million. It can accommodate 18 guests and even has a basketball court onboard.

caption David Geffen’s superyacht, Rising Sun. source scottrsmith / Flickr

When Bezos was spotted aboard, he was already making headlines because reports surfaced that he owned a $400 million megayacht himself. The yacht in question went viral after being spotted off the coast of Turkey, but Amazon denied reports that it belongs to Bezos in a statement to Business Insider.

Bezos continued to spend plenty of time on yachts this summer. Shortly after cruising the Balearics with Geffen, he and Sanchez were also seen off the coast of Italy on Diane von Furstenberg’s sailing yacht.

caption Diane von Furstenberg and Jeff Bezos pose at the opening of the Statue of Liberty Museum opening on May 15, 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bezos is close with von Furstenberg and her billionaire husband, Barry Diller. The couples spent time exploring Venice, Page Six reported.

Diller and von Furstenberg’s superyacht is the largest privately owned sailing yacht in the world at 305 feet, according to Architectural Digest.

caption The EOS, the largest privately owned sailing yacht in the world. source HughW2011/Flickr

Not much is known about the yacht, but it is reported to have a glass staircase and a private Jacuzzi, and it can accommodate up to 16 guests.

That means there was plenty of room for other guests to join in on the outing: According to Page Six, entrepreneur Ricky van Veen and movie producer Jason Blum were on board, too.

Bezos also partied with Katy Perry and Lil Nas X in Seattle at the end of August. The two celebrities performed at a concert for roughly 45,000 Amazon employees to celebrate a successful Prime Day.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos even threw on the graffiti jacket Lil Nas X wore to perform for a fun Instagram post.

Now the question is, where will Bezos be spending his winter months?