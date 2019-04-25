Amazon says it’s cutting its Prime 2-day shipping guarantee to just one day

Amazon is turning its Prime two-day shipping guarantee into a one-day shipping guarantee, CFO Brian Olsavsky announced on an earnings call Thursday.

The evolution will happen over the next year, and investments in supply chain and logistics will result in $800 million in investment.

Two-day shipping has practically become standard for online retailers as they try to catch up to Amazon.

Amazon’s Prime shipping is becoming even faster.

CFO Brian Olsavsky announced on Amazon’s first-quarter 2019 earnings call that it is working on turning its Prime two-day shipping guarantee into a one-day shipping offering.

Right now, Prime two-day shipping is good for delivery of over 100 million items sold on Amazon.com for almost all of the continental US in two days form the day the item is shipped. The goal is to eventually offer the same number of items to the same locations soon.

He called the move a “significant step” on the call, and that Amazon will make “Steady progress throughout the year,” in implementing the change.

The move will happen sooner in the US, but is a global initiative, Olsavsky said.

Amazon will need to beef up its supply chain and fulfillment capabilities to become more efficient to implement the change, and the company expects to take on $800 million in additional expenses in the upcoming quarter tied to the new initiative.

Amazon has been moving in the direction of offering more items on one-day shipping in more areas of the US. This month, Olsavsky said Amazon added a large number of new items in new zip codes to its one-day shipping program.

He also said Amazon will be “Using all the available levers we have right now,” to get packages to customers in one-day, including Amazon Logistics and other packaging handling partners like UPS.

Amazon still offers same-day shipping and its 2-hour delivery service, Amazon Prime Now, as separate offerings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.