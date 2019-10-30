15 festive Christmas decorations you can find on Amazon — from lawn decorations to fun tree toppers

source Amazon

For speedy delivery of any items this holiday season, especially last-minute or desperately wanted items, Amazon is the place to go.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has tens of thousands of indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations

We’ve chosen 15 of the best indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations you can buy on Amazon to save you time.

Amazon makes my life very easy. Too easy. It’s like my own personal genie – if I need want something, all I have to do is think of it, find it on Amazon, and because I’ve been a Prime member for the past six years, I am typically satiated within the next two days.

It’s no big secret, then, that Amazon is a treasure trove of Christmas trees and decorations from unique tree toppers to advent calendars for all ages. Whether or not you’ll find something isn’t really the issue – figuring out how to find something great when there are tens of thousands of options to go through is.

To help, we’ve chosen 15 of the best indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations you can buy on Amazon to save you time searching.

If this isn’t enough Christmas spirit for you, and you want even more Christmas decor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A lovable snowman tree topper

source Amazon

Embrace the holiday season with this posable snowman tree topper that can wrap its arms around the top of your tree.

A lighted reindeer and sleigh lawn decoration

source Amazon

This sparkling, illuminated reindeer and sleigh yard decoration will light up your lawn this Christmas.

A holiday-scented candle

source Amazon

Burning this gorgeous candle is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit with its pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, and a hint of vanilla and amber aroma for up to 60 hours.

A cozy cable-knit skirt for your Christmas tree

source Amazon

Wrap your Christmas tree a cozy, warm cable-knit sweater to keep it warm this winter.

A set of 108 snowflake window cling decal stickers

source Amazon

These reusable snowflake decals are a great way to add some extra wintry wonder this holiday season. They’re also the perfect stand-in for when a white Christmas isn’t in the forecast.

A traditional Christmas wreath

source Amazon

Decorate your door with this festive and traditional Christmas wreath trimmed with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves, and snow.

A festive holiday light show

source Amazon

Display a brilliant light show of red and green snowflakes, bells, stars, Christmas trees, or even Santa himself with this remote-controlled and weatherproof laser-light projector.

A musical lantern snowglobe

source Amazon

This festive black snowglobe water lantern showcases Santa on his sleigh and plays eight different classic Christmas carols, the perfect musical addition to your holiday decor.

A snowflake stocking holder for your mantel

source Amazon

If you don’t want to have nail holes in your mantel, these snowflake stocking holders are a great way to hang your stockings above the fireplace this Christmas.

A pair of Nordic-inspired stockings

source Amazon

These knitted Christmas stockings draw inspiration from Nordic designs with their snowflake and reindeer patterns and are slightly stretchable to allow for a few extra stocking stuffers.

A wooden advent calendar for any age

source Amazon

This wooden table advent calendar is simple enough to fit in with any decorating scheme and can be filled with 24 small surprises to delight kids and adults alike.

A string of candy cane lights

source Amazon

Swap your typical string of bulb lights this Christmas for this festive string of candy cane lights.

A Santa inflatable yard decoration

source Amazon

Let this 5-foot-tall waterproof and inflatable Santa enthusiastically greet your guests this holiday season.

A classic Christmas garland

source Amazon

Spruce up mantels, railings, door frames, or columns with this classic garland pre-lit for a brighter glow.

A set of festive Christmas ornaments

source Amazon

Although you’ll have to be a bit more cautious hanging these glass ornaments on your tree, they’ll add a glittering, classic touch to any Christmas tree.