15 festive Christmas decorations you can find on Amazon — from lawn decorations to fun tree toppers

- For speedy delivery of any items this holiday season, especially last-minute or desperately wanted items, Amazon is the place to go.
- Unsurprisingly, Amazon has tens of thousands of indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations
- We’ve chosen 15 of the best indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations you can buy on Amazon to save you time.
Amazon makes my life very easy. Too easy. It’s like my own personal genie – if I need want something, all I have to do is think of it, find it on Amazon, and because I’ve been a Prime member for the past six years, I am typically satiated within the next two days.
It’s no big secret, then, that Amazon is a treasure trove of Christmas trees and decorations from unique tree toppers to advent calendars for all ages. Whether or not you’ll find something isn’t really the issue – figuring out how to find something great when there are tens of thousands of options to go through is.
To help, we’ve chosen 15 of the best indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations you can buy on Amazon to save you time searching.
A lovable snowman tree topper
Snowman Hugger Tree Topper, $12.99, available on Amazon
Embrace the holiday season with this posable snowman tree topper that can wrap its arms around the top of your tree.
A lighted reindeer and sleigh lawn decoration
Light-Up Reindeer and Sleigh Lawn Decoration, $139.99, available on Amazon
This sparkling, illuminated reindeer and sleigh yard decoration will light up your lawn this Christmas.
A holiday-scented candle
NEST Fragrances Classic Holiday Candle, $40.98, available on Amazon
Burning this gorgeous candle is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit with its pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, and a hint of vanilla and amber aroma for up to 60 hours.
A cozy cable-knit skirt for your Christmas tree
Cable-Knit Tree Skirt, $19.99, available on Amazon
Wrap your Christmas tree a cozy, warm cable-knit sweater to keep it warm this winter.
A set of 108 snowflake window cling decal stickers
White Snowflake Window Cling Decal Stickers 108-count, $6.99, available on Amazon
These reusable snowflake decals are a great way to add some extra wintry wonder this holiday season. They’re also the perfect stand-in for when a white Christmas isn’t in the forecast.
A traditional Christmas wreath
24-Inch Wintry Pine Wreath With Clear Lights, $36.42, available on Amazon
Decorate your door with this festive and traditional Christmas wreath trimmed with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves, and snow.
A festive holiday light show
Christmas Laser Lights, $32.99, available on Amazon
Display a brilliant light show of red and green snowflakes, bells, stars, Christmas trees, or even Santa himself with this remote-controlled and weatherproof laser-light projector.
A musical lantern snowglobe
Musical Christmas Snowglobe Lantern, $39.99, available on Amazon
This festive black snowglobe water lantern showcases Santa on his sleigh and plays eight different classic Christmas carols, the perfect musical addition to your holiday decor.
A snowflake stocking holder for your mantel
Snowflake Stocking Holder, $19.99, available on Amazon
If you don’t want to have nail holes in your mantel, these snowflake stocking holders are a great way to hang your stockings above the fireplace this Christmas.
A pair of Nordic-inspired stockings
Knit Christmas Stockings 2-pack, $15.99, available on Amazon
These knitted Christmas stockings draw inspiration from Nordic designs with their snowflake and reindeer patterns and are slightly stretchable to allow for a few extra stocking stuffers.
A wooden advent calendar for any age
Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar, $25.99, available on Amazon
This wooden table advent calendar is simple enough to fit in with any decorating scheme and can be filled with 24 small surprises to delight kids and adults alike.
A string of candy cane lights
Candy Cane String Lights, $14.99, available on Amazon
Swap your typical string of bulb lights this Christmas for this festive string of candy cane lights.
A Santa inflatable yard decoration
Santa Yard Decoration, $33.99, available on Amazon
Let this 5-foot-tall waterproof and inflatable Santa enthusiastically greet your guests this holiday season.
A classic Christmas garland
Pre-Lit Christmas Garland, $46.99, available on Amazon
Spruce up mantels, railings, door frames, or columns with this classic garland pre-lit for a brighter glow.
A set of festive Christmas ornaments
Country Road Glass Christmas Ornaments 10-count, $28.99, available on Amazon
Although you’ll have to be a bit more cautious hanging these glass ornaments on your tree, they’ll add a glittering, classic touch to any Christmas tree.