Amazon has a huge selection of artificial Christmas trees — here are our top 10 after looking through hundreds

Unsurprisingly, Amazon is a great place to find artificial Christmas trees that can be delivered to your door in a few days.

Here are 10 of our top artificial Christmas trees on Amazon, all eligible on Prime for free 2-day shipping.

My Amazon order history ranges from mop slippers and novelty mugs to reusable metal straws and books from its Book of the Month club. But as it gets closer to the end of the year, artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, and holiday decorations are there too.

As the ultimate online convenience store, it’s no surprise that Amazon has an impressive selection of artificial Christmas trees, many being eligible for free 2-day shipping on Prime. Here are the best ones we found, from classic spruces and mini tabletop style to sad-but-cute Charlie Brown trees. Some start at $7.24 and all are eligible for Prime.

If you need additional Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A pre-lit Christmas tree with artificial frost

This 6-foot-tall tree features snow-flocked pines and needles so it looks realistic and comes pre-lit with 250 lights. The tree comes in three hinged sections for easy assembly and disassembly.

Tree height: 6 feet (also comes in 7 feet and 9 feet)

Base diameter: 31 inches

Light count: 250

A slim Christmas tree

This slim pencil tree stands at 7.5-feet and is unlit so you can decorate it to match your space. Or you can leave it as is – there are more than 1,000 realistic branch tips for a full look.

Tree height: 7.5 feet (also comes in 4 feet, 6 feet, 7 feet, 9 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet, 14 feet, and 16 feet)

Base diameter: 30 inches

Light count: unlit

A 2-foot-tall Christmas tree with a cloth base

At just 2-feet-tall, this little tree is ideal for tabletops. It comes with 35 lights peppered throughout the branches and a red cloth base so you might not need to decorate it at all.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base diameter: 18 inches

Light count: 35

A 4.5-foot-tall fir with 450 multicolor lights

This artificial Christmas tree not only comes pre-lit with 350 lights, but also comes fully decorated with ribbons, bows, and ornaments. The tree comes compressed in a pancake-shaped sphere and pops up for easy and fast assembly.

Tree height: 4.5 feet (also available in 6 feet, 6.5 feet, 7 feet, 7.5 feet, 9 feet, and 10 feet)

Base diameter: 35 inches

Light count: 450

A 6-foot-tall hickory cedar Christmas tree

This 6-foot-tall hickory cedar artificial Christmas tree comes unlit so you can decorate however you want and has a covered center pole for a more realistic appearance.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 28 inches

Light count: unlit

A Charlie Brown-inspired Christmas tree

A replica from the Peanuts animated cartoons, this lonely Christmas tree comes with one red ornament and Linus’ blue blanket. Reviewers say it takes around 10 minutes to set up the wire tree, fluff up the branches, hang the ornament, and lay out the blanket.

Light assembly is required but should take no more than 10 minutes.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base diameter: 6 inches

Light count: unlit

A classic spruce tree

This is as classic as it gets with more than 1,300 branches and a perfect triangular shape. It comes in three hinged sections allow for easy setup, disassembly, and storage.

Tree height: 7.5 feet (also comes in 9 feet)

Base diameter: 52 inches

Light count: unlit

A mini pine Christmas tree

This 18-inch-tall artificial Canadian pine tree is ideal for tabletops, window sills, mantels, and desks. The tree has more than 100 branch tips and sits on a wooden base.

Tree height: 18 inches (also comes in 12 inches)

Base diameter: 12 inches

Light count: unlit

A 6.5-foot Christmas tree with 500 lights

This pre-lit artificial Aspen fir tree has 500 lights and more than 900 branch tips for a full, but not fake look. To set it up, just place it on the metal stand and adjust the branches accordingly.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 54 inches

Light count: 500

A 9-foot Christmas tree with 900 dual-colored lights

If you’ve got the space, try this 9-foot-tall tree. It has 900 lights that can change between nine different actions and colors controlled by a footswitch and comes with a sturdy metal stand.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 66 inches

Light count: 900