Best Buy is discounting the Amazon Cloud Cam by $30 for a limited time

The Amazon Cloud Cam is a great way to get a smart security camera in your home while integrating Alexa into your home setup.

The Cloud Cam is well-designed and captures relatively high-quality video footage, especially for the price.

For a limited time, the Cloud Cam is even more affordable, as it’s $30 off at Best Buy.

If you’re looking to improve your home security and want to have your home set up within Amazon’s ecosystem of products, then it’s worth considering the Amazon Cloud Cam. The Cloud Cam has a nice design, a good resolution, and Alexa built in – plus it’s relatively affordable.

For a limited time, the Cloud Cam is even more affordable than it usually is: Best Buy has discounted the security camera by $30, bringing the price down to $89.99. That’s pretty impressive for a device that was already well-priced to begin with.

The Amazon Cloud Cam offers a ton of features. For starters, it can record footage at a resolution of 1,080p, which should be more than good enough for most people’s needs. On top of that, the camera has motion tracking and the easy-to-use app can alert you when the Cloud Cam sees activity. It also works perfectly well at night, too, thanks to its built-in night vision.

As you would expect, the Cloud Cam also works with other Amazon products. For example, you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed from the camera on your Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet, making it super easy to keep an eye on what’s going on in your home.