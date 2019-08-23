Amazon’s Cloud Cam is on sale for $89.99 right now — you can save $30 on the security camera

caption The Amazon Key’s Cloud Cam. source Amazon

caption The Amazon Key’s Cloud Cam. source Amazon

Smart security cameras are a great way to get better security in your home.

The Amazon Cloud Cam is one of the best security cameras you can buy that’s relatively inexpensive and works with other Alexa devices.

For a limited time, the camera has been discounted by $30, bringing the price down to $89.99.

If you’re looking for an affordable security camera that works with Alexa, it’s worth acting quickly.

For more information about the Cloud Cam, check out our full review.

If you’re building a smart home and have Alexa devices like the Echo smart speaker, it’s a good idea to get other smart home products that work with Alexa. If you want a security camera, you have a lot of great options, but the Amazon Cloud Cam is one of the most affordable choices – especially now that it’s $30 off on Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the Cloud Cam for $89.99 instead of its original price of $119.99.

The camera records at a 1,080p resolution, so you should be able to see relatively clear video footage in the app on your phone or on your computer screen. It also has night vision and motion-sensing technology, just like many other more expensive security cameras.

The Cloud Cam can even detect certain sounds, so you’ll get notifications if the camera detects something breaking or a baby crying.

As mentioned, the security camera also works with Alexa, which makes it a lot more versatile than some other cameras. For example, if you have an Amazon Fire TV set up, you can ask Alexa to stream footage from your camera to your TV, so you can quickly and easily see what’s going on outside your house without having to actually go outside. The same is true on Echo Show devices, so you don’t necessarily need a Fire TV to see the footage on a larger screen.

Interested in getting the Amazon Cloud Cam for yourself? You might want to act quickly because we don’t know how long this deal will last.