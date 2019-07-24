Amazon slammed with a complaint after influencers failed to let people know they got paid for endorsing Prime Day deals

caption Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen has complained about Amazon. source Getty/Kevin Mazur

A consumer advocacy group is urging US regulators to investigate Amazon over undisclosed influencer endorsements during Prime Day this year.

Washington DC-based group Public Citizen said that in a “great number of cases,” influencers did not let people know they were getting commission for their endorsements.

Federal Trade Commission guidelines suggest that companies should monitor influencers who are endorsing products on their behalf and “deal” with those not being transparent.

Washington DC-based group Public Citizen said in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission this week that “in a great number of cases” the endorsement relationship was not communicated to customers.

Specifically, it said 15 web stories and 53 Instagram postings had no disclosure on them. Public Citizen did not name the individuals or websites involved.

“Amazon has colonized huge swaths of the internet and people’s social media feeds, turning them into platforms for Amazon’s disguised advertising, in violation of a core principle of fair advertising law,” Public Citizen President Robert Weissman said in a press statement accompanying the complaint.

“When people see a recommendation for an Amazon Prime Day ‘best buy,’ they have a right to know if the person or company making that recommendation is getting a cut on the sales it is generating – but all too often that information is not disclosed.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Amazon does instruct its “associates” (the network of people who promote products and earn a commission on sales) to disclose their relationship with Amazon, Public Citizen said that this instruction is not prominent enough on Amazon’s website.

Moreover, Public Citizen said Amazon’s suggested phrasing for how paid endorsers should communicate their relationship with Amazon to customers is confusing.

Amazon recommends the following, or something similar: “As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.”

Public Citizen suggested a “more effective” alternative: “This is a paid endorsement. I receive commissions on sales if you click on links in this story or use the code included in the review.”

Failure to disclose paid endorsements violates the FTC’s terms. However, it is unclear whether Amazon is at fault here if it has informed associates to add in a disclosure note. The FTC did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In a set of guidelines for dealing with endorsements, the FTC says companies that recruit influencers to endorse products should “check periodically” whether they are making disclosures, and “deal with anyone who isn’t complying.” While this is not directly related to Amazon, it does suggest that it has a responsibility to monitor influencers and ensure they are meeting requirements.

This complaint comes just weeks after reports surfaced that the FTC is speaking with Amazon’s competitors about its business practices and looking at whether it is harming its competition.