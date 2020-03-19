Amazon confirms first case of coronavirus at a warehouse in the US

caption Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City source Reuters

The first known case of COVID-19 at an Amazon warehouse in the United States was reported on Wednesday.

Warehouse workers were already afraid that their work conditions could put them at risk of catching the virus.

Amazon sales have skyrocketed amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the company is looking to add 100,000 US workers.

An Amazon warehouse worker in Queens tested positive for the new coronavirus, The Atlantic reported.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Amazon warehouse in the United States.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” Rena Lunak, an Amazon spokesperson told The Atlantic.

According to BuzzFeed, US Amazon workers were already worried about their risk of catching the virus at work, after warehouse workers in Europe tested positive. Workers in these warehouses tend to stand close to each other, BuzzFeed added.

Amazon has seen a significant increase in demand, as the coronavirus spreads and people stay at home and grocery store shelves are stripped empty. In fact, the company is looking to hire an additional 100,000 US warehouse and delivery workers to meet the demand.

Additionally, the company is also suspending shipments of all nonessential products to its warehouses as a way to deal with the increased workloads. Amazon will focus on shipping out medical supplies, household staples, and other high-demand products to its warehouses until April 5.

Amazon did not immediately reply to Business Insider’s request for comment.