An Amazon customer reportedly tried to return an item directly to Jeff Bezos during a question-and-answer session

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Getty/Saul Loeb

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was asked an unusual question at the company’s annual shareholders conference on Wednesday, according to tweets from reporters at the meeting.

During the question-and-answer session, an unnamed shareholder and customer apparently tried to return a package directly to Bezos.

Bezos took the unusual happenstance in stride.

Between Amazon lockers, physical stores, Kohl’s locations, and pickup centers, Amazon has more ways to return goods in person than ever.

Unfortunately, you still can’t exactly submit them directly to CEO Jeff Bezos.

That’s apparently what one customer and shareholder tried to do during Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, according to tweets from GeekWire reporter Todd Bishop and Bloomberg reporter Matt Day.

Amazon shareholder attempts to return item at annual meeting, saying she had tried without luck four times. Says @jeffbezos: "My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task. Anybody else have anything they need to return?" — toddbishop (@toddbishop) May 22, 2019

The customer reportedly told Bezos during a question-and-answer session that she tried to make a return four times and just couldn’t make it happen. So that’s why she came to ask the big boss.

Bezos took the odd “question” in stride, Bishop reported.

“My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task,” Bezos replied, according to Bishop. “Anybody else have anything they need to return?”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment for this story.

It must be said that returns to Amazon are usually done through the company’s website or mobile app. Customers answer a few questions about why they are returning the item, and, if it’s a discretionary return, they pay a shipping fee to send it back to the company.