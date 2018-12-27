Amazon Customers Made this Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide than Ever Before

This holiday season, tens of millions of people worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 27, 2018 – Amazon today announced a record-breaking holiday season thanks to its customers all around the world, with more items ordered worldwide than ever before. Amazon customers shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products across every department, discovering top holiday gifts and trending products offered at deep discounts and low prices.

Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season, with tens of millions of people worldwide starting Prime free trials or paid memberships, including customers in Singapore who benefit from FREE ultra-fast two-hour delivery with Prime Now on orders of S$40 or more and FREE global shipping in 7-9 business days on orders of S$60 or more as well as exclusive shopping and entertainment benefits. Prime members enjoyed shopping a wide selection of products with fast and free shipping throughout the season.





“We were delighted to see the number of customers in Singapore shopping via Prime Now in the run up to Christmas and the number of customers that took advantage of starting a Prime free trial or began a paid membership,” said Kourosh Kaghazian, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We look forward to continuing to work hard on behalf of customers in 2019 by increasing selection, offering low prices and delivering convenience with ultra-fast delivery from Prime Now.”





Amazon Best-Sellers and Seasonal Trends from Prime Now in Singapore

Toys: Monopoly Game: Cheater Edition, Monopoly Game: Ultimate Banking Edition, Nerf Laser Ops Burst Fire Combat Blaster, Play-doh Shape and Learn sets and the classic game Jenga

Electronics: Sennheiser HD Special Edition Wireless Headphones with Active Cancellation, Belkin Economy Series 6-Socket Surge Protector and AmazonBasics High-speed HDMI Cable (6 Feet).

Video DVD: John Wick 4K Ultra HD, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Equalizer, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Hacksaw Ridge

Music: love (by Michael Buble), Bohemian Rhapsody (by Queen), Si (by Andrea Bocelli) and A Star is Born (Original Motion Soundtrack)

Video Games: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Just Dance 2019, Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition, Overcooked! 2

Groceries: Meiji Fresh Milk, Bananas, Tomatoes, Carrots, Broccoli and Blueberries

Health & Personal Care: Kleenex Ultra Soft Toilet Tissue, Scotch Kitchen Towels and Mama Lemon Dishwashing Liquid, Kleenex Ultra Soft Bath Tissue and Kleenex Ultra Soft Face Tissue

Kitchen: Biogreen Disposable 9″ Plate, Milky White, Biogreen Disposable Fork, Milky White, Biogreen Disposable Spoon, Milky White and Bel 1105H Aluminum Tray Small

Fast and Free Shipping & Delivery

Customers continued to enjoy Ultra-Fast Delivery with Prime Now throughout the season, and even up until the last minute — the last Prime Now order was delivered at 22:23 on 24 December and included Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Pop-up Book, Melissa & Doug On the Go Secret Decoder Activity Book Set, Educational Insights Hoppy Floppy’s Happy Hunt Game, Nestle OPTIPRO Gro 3 Milk Powder 3-pack of avocados, Chew’s Newly Laid fresh brown eggs and Minuty De Minuty rose wine

Tens of thousands of items shipped with Ultra-Fast Delivery via Prime Now this holiday season

