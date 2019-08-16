Amazon accidentally sent some customers emails containing other shoppers’ names, addresses, and order information

caption Amazon accidentally sent some customers emails containing other shoppers’ personal information. source Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com

Amazon accidentally sent some customers emails containing other shoppers’ names, shipping addresses, and order information, the company told Business Insider on Friday.

“Due to a technical issue, some customers were inadvertently sent a Delivery Estimate Update email not intended for them,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Business Insider. “We have fixed the technical issue and are informing impacted customers.”

"I'm angry," one Amazon customer who was impacted told Business Insider.

Twenty customers’ information was exposed, the company said. No email addresses or credit card information were shared.

Amazon customer Carmen B. is one of the customers who received an email intended for someone else.

“I’m angry,” said Carmen, a clinical researcher from Houston who asked that her last name not be shared to protect her privacy. “To have any personal information shared is a huge rights violation.”

She said she was alarmed when she opened an email from Amazon on Thursday that provided a delivery update for a pink girls’ backpack, which Carmen had never ordered. The email contained a man’s first and last name, home address, and other details pertaining to the order.

She said she contacted Amazon immediately to report the problem.

An Amazon customer service representative told her in an online chat, which was viewed by Business Insider: “My Supervisor have checked the email here and he said that there might be a glitch in Amazon that is why you have received someones email.”

Carmen asked to speak to a supervisor, who told her over the phone that these email mix-ups have happened “a lot,” she said.

At least three other people have claimed that they recently received Amazon emails meant for other shoppers, according to an earlier report by Zach Whittaker in TechCrunch.

Carmen said she contacted the customer who was identified in the email that Amazon sent her, and notified them that their personal information had been shared with her.

She told Business Insider that she hopes Amazon addresses the issue.

“Our information is shared way more than we all know, but it’s almost scarier to know that is is going to some regular civilian,” she said.