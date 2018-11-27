Amazon reveals the best-selling items that it says helped Cyber Monday become its biggest shopping day in history

caption The Echo Dot was one of the top items on Amazon on Cyber Monday. source Getty/Stephen Brashear

Amazon announced on Tuesday that Cyber Monday had once again become the company’s single biggest sales day in history.

It also revealed the items that customers purchased the most.

Some have speculated that Cyber Monday might be losing strength because of the growth in online shopping on the days before it, including Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that this year’s Cyber Monday was its single biggest shopping day in history, continuing a pattern for the e-commerce giant, as it was previously 2017’s Cyber Monday.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season,” Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, said in a statement.

Read more: Thanksgiving is killing Black Friday by replacing it

Amazon also revealed the best-selling items on its website on Cyber Monday. Top movers included the Echo Dot, which is frequently discounted to half price or more on days like Black Friday or Prime Day, as well as the AncestryDNA kit, Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones, Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming,” the classic game Jenga, and the six-quart version of the Instant Pot.

Some experts have questioned how long Cyber Monday can go on as its own event. This Black Friday, online sales came in at $6.2 billion, just shy of last year’s Cyber Monday total of $6.6 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

The latest shopping trends challenge the idea of Black Friday as the day for in-store shopping and Cyber Monday as the day for online shopping. Customers don’t necessarily look at it that way anymore.

“Significantly, early reports of buyer intent shows that 33% of US shoppers will mostly or only shop Black Friday online, taking away from some of the Cyber Monday uniqueness,” Ray Wimer, an assistant professor of retail practice at Syracuse University, said in an email before Black Friday.

Cyber Monday saw an estimated $7.9 billion in online sales, about 19% growth over last year, according to Adobe Analytics. It’s still a record, but it didn’t match the pace of growth seen on Thanksgiving (28%) and Black Friday (23.6%) this year.

Here’s the list of Amazon’s Cyber Monday best-sellers:

The third-generation Echo Dot

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Buy it here »

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity

source Lydia Ramsey/Business Insider

Buy it here »

Bose QuietComfort 25 acoustic noise-cancelling headphones for Apple devices

source Bose

Buy it here »

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

source Amazon

Buy it here »

Jenga

source Amazon

Buy it here »

Instant Pot Duo60 (six-quart)

source Instant Pot

Buy it here »