Amazon says Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 were the biggest shopping days in its history

caption A worker prepares an item for delivery at Amazon’s distribution center. source REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

Amazon has said that Cyber Monday was the biggest ever shopping day in their 24-year history.

It was part of a record-breaking holiday season spanning Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the weekend, and Cyber Monday.

They say they also shifted “millions” more products from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday than during the 2017 holiday period.

Amazon expressed the sales figures as a percentage increase, rather than dollar amounts.

Amazon say that Cyber Monday smashed the company’s records to become the biggest shopping day in history.

The company did not release hard figures but said 2018 was “the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history with the most products ordered worldwide,” a company press release said on Tuesday.

Amazon also said that the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – known as the Turkey-five – also broke the company record for the most sales worldwide, selling “millions” more products than the same period in 2017.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer said: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season.”