What deals to expect from Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale

- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- There’s a lot of buzz around Black Friday deals this time of year, but bargain shoppers shouldn’t forget about Cyber Monday deals as well.
- On Cyber Monday 2019 (December 2) we expect Amazon to discount all kinds of products, from large appliances to gadgets and toys.
- Look out for deals on Amazon’s own popular products, as well as those from all your favorite brands.
- We’re also keeping tabs on Cyber Monday deals available online on Best Buy, Target, Walmart, The Home Depot, Nordstrom, and more stores. To potentially save more on deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
Move over, Black Friday: Cyber Monday is now the biggest US shopping day of the year. If you’re an Amazon Prime member or plan shopping on the site for gifts for the upcoming holidays, keep an eye on this page for all the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
What are Amazon Cyber Monday deals?
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving each year. It’s essentially an online version of Black Friday; websites, including Amazon, will be offering some of the best discounts of the year on all different sorts of products.
Does Amazon have deals on Cyber Monday?
Amazon has Cyber Monday deals. Last year’s Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history, beating out the retailer’s own Prime Day.
We expect to see Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon’s gadgets, as well as popular products from other brands.
What time does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday starts at 12 a.m. on December 2. However, Amazon will run deals beginning on November 22.
It’s important to note that Amazon never drops all of its deals at the beginning of Cyber Monday. Discounts will drop around the clock. Keep an eye on this page, where we’ll post up-to-date scheduling information as soon as we have it.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals (that we know of so far):
We don’t yet know when Amazon will discount each of its own products. However, some third-party manufacturers have already told us when their deals will drop. Here are some items you’ll be able to pick up for a discount on Amazon this Cyber Monday:
- November 17-December 2: Ezviz security cameras 30-50% off
- November 23-December 2: Polk Audio Command Sound Bar, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
- November 23-December 2: Polk Audio Magnify Mini, $189 (originally $299) [You save $110]
- November 23-December 2: Denon DP-400 Semi-Automatic Analog Turntable, $399 (originally $499) [You save $100]
- November 23-December 2: Denon DP-450 USB Semi-Automatic Analog Turntable, $492.49 (originally $602.49) [You save $110]
- November 25-December 2: Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor, $79.99 (originally $99.95) [You save $19.96]
- November 25-December 9: Eve Connected Light Switch, $39.95 (originally $49.95) [You save $10]
- November 25-December 9: Eve Light Strip, $59.99 (originally $79.95) [You save $19.96]
- November 25-December 9: Eve Energy Smart Plug and Power Meter, $24.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $24.96]
- November 27-December 10: Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt, $219 (originally $249) [You save 30]
- November 28-December 2: Case-Mate iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max cases and AirPods cases 30% off
- November 29-December 8: SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $89.49 (originally $129.99) [You save $40.50]
- November 29-December 2: 3Doodler Create+ Essentials Pen Set, $59.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $20]
- December 2-December 8: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $99.99 (originally $149.95) [You save $49.96]
- December 2-December 8: Sodastream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $115.99 (originally $50) [You save $50]
- December 2-December 8: Bulbrite Solana Smart LED Bulbs 23% off
