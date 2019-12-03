Amazon reveals the bestselling items that drove Cyber Monday to become its biggest shopping day in history

- source
- Getty/Stephen Brashear
- Amazon said on Tuesday that Cyber Monday was the company’s single biggest shopping day in history.
- Among the top-selling items were LOL Surprise dolls, Keurig coffee makers, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Champion fleece hoodies, and Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot and the Fire TV stick.
Amazon said on Tuesday that Cyber Monday was the company’s single biggest shopping day in history, based on the number of items it sold globally.
While Amazon didn’t specify how many products it sold or its total sales, the company said shoppers purchased “millions more” Amazon devices than last year and “hundreds of millions” of products globally between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
“We’re focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer. “We are thrilled that customers continue to come to Amazon in record numbers to discover what they need and want for the holidays.”
Cyber Monday’s online sales across all retailers soared nearly 20% year-over-year, to $9.4 billion, making it the biggest US online-shopping day in history, according to Adobe Analytics data.
Here are many of the top sellers that Amazon said helped make Cyber Monday its biggest shopping day of the year.
Echo Dot
- source
- Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote
- source
- Amazon
Champion men’s Powerblend fleece pullover hoodie
- source
- Amazon
Lego “Star Wars” Darth Vader’s Castle
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Disney “Frozen 2” edition
- source
- Amazon
Hasbro games including Jenga, Guess Who, and Candy Land
- source
- Amazon
Buy Guess Who here for $6.99 »
Oral-B Genius Pro electric toothbrush
- source
- Mary Meisenzahl
Lagunamoon essential oils top-six gift set
- source
- Amazon
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara
- source
- Amazon
Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations
- source
- Amazon
Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker
- source
- Amazon
Lego City ambulance-helicopter building kit
- source
- Amazon
Amazon smart plug
- source
- Amazon
Echo Dot smart speaker with clock
- source
- Amazon
LOL Surprise dolls
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball”
- source
- Amazon
Wyze Cam 1080p HD indoor wireless smart-home camera with night vision
- source
- Home Depot
Carhartt men’s acrylic watch hat
- source
- Amazon
