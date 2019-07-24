An Amazon delivery driver was caught on video pooping in a customer’s garden

A driver delivering packages for Amazon pooped in a customer’s garden in the United Kingdom, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The publication obtained a video that appears to show a man in a yellow vest wiping himself before pulling his pants up and throwing a plastic bag behind him.

An Amazon representative told Business Insider that the company had reached out to the customer and apologized for the incident.

The video was posted to Facebook but has since been removed, according to the Post.

“Yes it sounds funny but it really isn’t…he felt the need to hop over our fence and do a poo in our garden and bag up the tissue and throw in the hedge then hops back over the fence and walks off!!” the woman who posted the video reportedly wrote.

“He was confronted and didn’t give a [poo emoji]… We have evidence of who you are and your vehicle, Amazon you need to sort this out immediately!!” she reportedly added. “Disgraceful behaviour from an employee of yours and for you to just say you’ll sort it…48 hours later it’s still there!! Everyone check your garden for [poo emoji].”

An Amazon representative told Business Insider that the company had reached out to the customer and apologized for the incident.

“We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers,” the representative said. “We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and offer our support.”

Amazon delivery drivers have told Business Insider that some drivers have used buckets or bottles to relieve themselves in their trucks because of their busy schedules.

“Drivers have to pee in bottles in their vans all the time,” a manager of a courier company based in New Jersey said in 2018. The manager requested anonymity, citing fear of retribution.

Read the New York Post’s full story here.