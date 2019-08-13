An Amazon driver rode off with a child’s bike after delivering a package, and it was caught on a Ring camera

caption The Ring smart video doorbell source Ring

A Ring video camera caught an Amazon delivery driver in Florida riding away with a bike that belonged to the homeowner’s child after dropping off a package, according to local news reports from CBS Miami and ABC News.

The driver is said to have mistakenly identified the bike as trash since it was located next to a recycling bin.

An Amazon spokesperson said the driver is no longer delivering packages for the company.

The video surfaces as Ring devices are being increasingly used by law enforcement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Amazon delivery worker in Florida rode off with a child’s bike after dropping off a package, according to local reports from CBS Miami and ABC News.

The incident was captured on a camera made by Ring, the video doorbell company Amazon acquired for $1 billion in 2018. The video shows the delivery worker placing the package on the front porch and snagging the bicycle as he leaves.

The homeowner, Kristin Casey, watched the driver take the bike through the Ring app on her phone while she was away from home, according to the reports. The driver is said to have mistakenly identified the bike as trash since it was located next to a recycling bin.

source ABC 13 Houston

Read more: A professional hacker reveals the top security mistake people make online – and it’s something you probably do every day

“We have high standards for our delivery partners and how they serve customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are engaged with law enforcement and the customer to ensure this is situation is fully resolved, and we’ve apologized to the customer for this experience. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Casey said she believes the Amazon worker is “a great person” who “made a big mistake,” according to the reports.

“I think deep down everybody is good at heart and I believe he is a great person at heart, who made a big mistake,” she said, according to CBS Miami and ABC News.

The video is surfacing as Ring’s products are increasingly being used to spot crimes, which has sparked some concerns about consumer privacy. Ring has partnered with 200 law enforcement agencies across the country, according to a report from Motherboard published in July. You can check this helpful map to see whether your local police department has partnered with Amazon.

See the video below, which shows the Amazon delivery driver riding away on the homeowner’s bike.