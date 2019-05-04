Amazon is hiring hundreds more people to start package delivery companies with annual profits up to $300,000

caption Amazon is hiring more delivery partners. source Amazon

Amazon is going on a hiring spree as it moves to cut its Prime delivery window in half.

The company is hiring drivers in roughly 50 US cities, according to job postings. Amazon is also planning to hire hundreds more people into its network of delivery service partners, or DSPs, in the coming months, the company told Business Insider.

DSP owners hire and manage teams of delivery drivers for Amazon. The tech giant made a major push to expand its DSP network last year by advertising incentives and annual profits of up to $300,000 to potential applicants.

Amazon has since hired more than 100 people into the program, and it’s looking to add more.

“We are excited to add hundreds more new small businesses at both existing stations as well as dozens of new delivery stations in the coming months, and we’ll add more opportunities for independent contractors to be their own boss and create their own schedules delivering with Amazon Flex,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.

DSPs don’t need to have any prior experience in delivery and logistics. To start, they need only a minimum investment of $10,000. People can apply through the company’s website.

The program offers a package of incentives, such as discounts on Amazon-branded Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, branded uniforms, a fuel program, comprehensive insurance coverage, and more.

The job involves managing a team of 40 to 100 employees and a fleet of up to 40 vans.

In a brochure describing the opportunity, Amazon says owners can expect annual revenues of $1 million to $4.5 million with profits of $75,000 to $300,000.

