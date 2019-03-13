Amazon is running a sale on some of its most popular devices — including $25 off the Echo and $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Amazon has been building high-quality devices since it first launched the Kindle, and now its hardware offerings include the Echo, the Fire TV, and more.

For a limited time, the company is discounting many of its best devices, including the Echo smart speaker ($25 off), the new Kindle Paperwhite ($30 off), the Fire TV Recast ($40 off), and more.

These devices are on sale for far lower than their original prices, and we’re not exactly sure how long the deals will last.

Amazon is now a serious player in the hardware game with plenty of excellent gadgets and devices in its lineup that aim to make our lives a little easier and a little better. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the prices on many of its most important products – and as such, now is a perfect time to buy into the Amazon ecosystem.

You can get the Fire TV Recast, Amazon Echo, Echo Input, and even some of Amazon’s Kindle ebook readers, including the Paperwhite for a great discount. In other words, whether you want a streaming stick, a smart speaker, or an ebook reader, Amazon has a device on sale that may appeal to you.

Perhaps the coolest device on the list is the Amazon Echo, which has made its way into millions of homes around the world since it first launched. The 2nd-generation Echo is currently available for $74.99, which is $25 off the original price of $99.99. With the Echo, you can use your voice to ask Alexa to control smart home devices, play music and other audio, answer questions, and more.

source Target

The Echo isn’t the only device on sale that’s worth mentioning. Also discounted is the Amazon Fire TV Recast, which allows you to watch and record over-the-air live TV programming. You can view the content on your 4K Fire TV Stick, the Echo Show, or on the go with your mobile device. The Recast offers 500GB of storage, which represents around 75 hours of video, and it’s available for $189.99, which is $40 off the original price of $229.99.

The Echo Input is also on sale. Although it’s less flashy than the other Amazon devices on sale, it is very useful. The Input is perfect for audiophiles who have their own non-smart speakers they want to use with Alexa. The device essentially plugs into your existing speakers to make them smart with Alexa’s features. It’s available for only $19.99, which is down from the original $34.99 price tag.

Last but not least are Amazon’s Kindle ebook readers, which are being discounted in celebration of National Reading Month. The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for as little as $99.99, down from $129.99.