Amazon is running a last-minute Mother’s Day sale on the Echo, Kindle, and more popular devices

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Guillermo Garszon/Business Insider

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still struggling to find a good gift for the special mom in your life, then you’re in luck: There are some great Amazon tech deals happening right now.

These deals are perfect for any mother who wants a better smart home experience, wants a tablet to watch shows on, or an ebook reader to read great books with.

There are also some good deals on the Amazon Echo smart speaker lineup, which is perfect for moms who want a capable voice-controlled digital assistant.

Check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day tech deals below:

Amazon Echo deals

source Guillermo Garszon/Business Insider

The Amazon Echo is arguably the best smart speaker out there, and there is a range of Echo devices that are on sale. With an Amazon Echo, your mom can play her favorite tunes, control her smart home devices, and more with only her voice.

Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet deals

source Guillermo Garszon/Business Insider

Amazon offers a range of tablets, both in its Fire tablet range and in its Kindle range. The devices are a little different. Fire tablets offer everything you would expect from a normal tablet or iPad, including the ability to install your favorite apps. Kindle devices are ebook readers with black and white E Ink screens and long battery life.

Smart home deals

source Ring

Amazon has been building out its smart home business, and currently has a number of great devices on sale, both from its own companies and from third parties. Devices range from the Blink security cameras to the Fire TV stick that will make mom’s TV smart.