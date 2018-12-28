Amazon’s Digital Day offers big discounts on games, apps, movies, and Kindle books you want for your devices — here are the deals to pay attention to

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Audible

Amazon’s third-annual Digital Day is today – Friday, December 28 – and it just kicked off. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST, shoppers can save up to 80% on digital goods to fill their newly gifted devices.

It’s Amazon, so there are thousands of deals across multiple categories: entertainment, reading, games & apps, software, and personal development.

You can find the deals on your own here, or shop some of the best ones directly below.

Below are some of the best Amazon Digital Day deals you can get today only:

Books, magazines, and graphic novels

source Audible

Movies and TV

source Amazon

Software

source Babbel

Music

source Amazon

Games

source King

Kids