You can get an extra $15 from Amazon when buying a gift card — here’s how to do it

Amazon is offering $15 in credit to those who purchase $50 in Amazon gift cards through Amazon’s online store.

But the discount only applies too “new” gift card customers, so if you’ve purchased one through Amazon in the past, you won’t be eligible.

From using browser plugins to find discount codes to perusing the company’s deals-oriented websites, there are plenty of ways to save money when shopping on Amazon. But there’s one method that you might not have considered: purchasing a gift card through Amazon’s website.

The online retail giant is offering a promotion that adds an extra $15 to those who purchase $50 in Amazon gift cards through the company’s digital store. It sounds like you can purchase a single $50 gift card or several gift cards that add up to $50, but they all must be purchased as part of the same order.

The catch, however, seems to be that you must be a new gift card customer to take advantage of the promotion. So if you’ve purchased a gift card from Amazon through your account in the past, you won’t be able to take advantage of this deal.

To find out if you’re eligible, follow this link and log into your Amazon account. If you’re eligible, you’ll be able to add the code to your account from that page, or you can enter the code “19GIFTCARD” when checking out.

Below is a screenshot of the page you should see if you’re eligible for the promotion.

The offer ends on December 22 just before midnight Pacific time, and the $15 credit along with the code expires on February 6, 2020.

If you’re not eligible for the discount code, there are other ways to score cheap Amazon deals. The company’s Bargains website, for example, is filled with products across various categories such as electronics, jewelry, and household, among others, that cost less than $20.