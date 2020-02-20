13 ways to get Amazon discounts and rewards year-round

source GaleanoStock/Shutterstock

Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday events are the only real sitewide sales that it hosts annually, but the company is no stranger to incentives like coupons and rewards.

We rounded up 13 ways to earn discounts and more from Amazon every day, below.

Around Amazon Prime Day 2020, when there’s bound to be more, we’ll update this list.

For more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons. You can also shop online sales going on today here and browse all the latest deals here.

For anywhere that you frequently shop, coupons and promo codes can feel like free money. So, coupons for Amazon, with its seemingly endless library of options, feel a lot like everything you need in life going on sale.

The site only hosts meaningful sitewide sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday annually, but it frequently offers other incentives and discounts, particularly around its newest and least-utilized services. To help you get the most out of your experience shopping online, we’ve compiled a few ways you can save on Amazon right now.

A few of them apply only to Prime members, so if you don’t have a membership and want one for its many benefits, or just to take part in some of the deals, you can start a free 30-day trial here.

How to get discounts and rewards on Amazon:

Get 5% back and an instant $70 gift card once approved

Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market every day. They also get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores. They get 1% back on other purchases, and a $70 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon credit card approval. There’s no annual credit card fee or foreign transaction fees.

Get 5% back and an instant $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval

If you have an Amazon Prime Store Card, you can earn 5% back on your Amazon.com purchases while you have a Prime membership too. Each month, it can be issued as a statement credit or redeemed for millions of items on Amazon. You’ll also see exclusive offers on select items. There’s no annual fee, either.

Right now, Amazon is also offering an instant $100 Amazon.com Gift Card upon approval.

Get a 2% bonus every time you reload a gift card

Prime members earn a 2% bonus on every reload of a gift card when using a designated debit card. When setting up Prime Reload, you will be asked to select a debit card for rewards. It’ll be added to your gift card balance at the same time you reload.

Prime member-exclusive deals

There are a lot of reasons to get a Prime membership, but one of the most notable is that it gets you access to millions of deals on Prime Day so you can save where it really matters.

Get a $5 Amazon Credit when you add $20 in Amazon Cash

Amazon Cash lets you shop Amazon without a debit or credit card by adding cash at participating locations. First-time Amazon Cash customers can get a $5 Amazon credit when they add $20 in Amazon Cash.

Save up to 20% on family essentials like diapers and baby food

Prime members save 20% off diapers, baby food, and more when they have five or more subscriptions arriving. There are also Amazon Family coupons you can browse and redeem here.

Subscribe and save up to 15% and receive free shipping on thousands of products

If you’ve got a few usual suspects like pet food, batteries, or laundry detergent that you regularly buy and replace on Amazon, it pays to set up regularly scheduled deliveries (ie. Subscribe & Save). You can unlock extra savings on eligible subscriptions when you subscribe to five or more products at one address on your monthly delivery day.

There’s no commitment once you subscribe, so you only have to do it as long as it helps you out.

To get started, just choose which products you’d like from thousands of eligible products in the Subscribe & Save store and select your delivery frequency and create your subscription. You can skip deliveries or cancel at any time.

Save 46% on Audible for 4 months

Get your first four months of audible for 46% less from until February 18, 2020, and listen to thousands of titles here. After the four months, it’ll go back to being $14.95, but you can cancel anytime if you don’t love it enough.

Get a $10 coupon for your first sign-in to the Amazon App

Get a $10 coupon for your first sign-in to the Amazon App

Sign in to the Amazon app for the first time and get a $10 promotional code. You’ll receive a notification in the app with the amount and instructions on redeeming it. You can apply it to your next order (minimum of at least $20 of products sold by Amazon). Just make sure to use it within 30-days of your first sign-in.

Take $10 off your first Whole Foods Market order on Prime Now

Get $10 off your first order from Whole Foods Market on Prime Now with the code “SAVE10WF” at checkout.

You can also save an extra 10% on weekly Prime specials within Prime Now.

Choose free no-rush shipping and get discounts or earn rewards

Prime members can get a little extra something when they choose no-rush shipping at checkout. If you can afford to skip the customary two-day shipping range, select free no-rush shipping at checkout and Amazon will either apply a discount immediately to your current order or automatically apply a reward to your account once your order ships.

By No-Rush, Amazon means within six business days. So, it’s not like no-rush means an open-ended “whenever you get around to it.” If you’re not in a hurry, this is a great way to rack up discounts and rewards.

Save up to 15% on household items from Prime Pantry

Prime Pantry will deliver groceries and household goods straight to your door, saving you a weekly trip to the store. It also lets you buy essentials. The more products you add to your cart, the greater your potential savings. According to Amazon, any five Pantry items save 5%, any 10 save 10%, and more than 15 items save 15% off your entire Pantry order.

Prime members get free delivery on orders that are at least $35, otherwise, non-Prime members and Prime orders under $35 have a flat $5.99 shipping fee.

Shop the bargain bin where everything is 50% off or more

If you’re looking for something specific, or you just want to peruse and see if anything jogs your memory of something you might need, Amazon’s Bargain Bin is a good place to go. Everything is 50% off or more, and it’s the site’s “final chance” to shop through already reduced items.

You can pick up screen protectors, toys, records, baby clothes, and a lot more for half their original price.