Amazon crashed for over an hour on its biggest shopping day of the year, likely losing millions in sales

caption Amazon’s website experienced some issues on Monday as Prime Day kicked off in the United States. source Amazon

Amazon‘s website was up and down at the start of Prime Day in the United States on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

The website was experiencing issues like links that appeared to go nowhere, leaving customer unable to access the special deals.

Prime Day is one of Amazon‘s most important days of the year, when it hosts Black Friday-like deals in the middle of July.

Looks like Amazon wasn’t primed for Prime Day this year.

Customers reported experiencing issues with the retailer’s website at the same time Prime Day deals were scheduled to begin in the United States, on Monday at 3 p.m. ET, with the site appearing to be down and responding with a 404 error.

Some links on the main page advertising Prime Day deals went nowhere but back to the page. Pages within Amazon’s mobile app were also affected, showing an error message with a photo of a dog.

Individual product pages didn’t appear to be affected and were still functional, though customers reported issues with adding items to their carts.

Customers reacted to the site issues with anger and confusion, with some even going as far as to threaten to cancel their Prime memberships or shop elsewhere. Many on social media posted pictures of the error pages with the dogs.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the site issues.

Prime Day is expected to be one of the biggest sales days of the year for Amazon. One Click Retail estimated that Amazon sells about $1 million a minute during peak time on Prime Day, based on last year’s data. The issues this year could easily mean millions in lost sales, according to One Click Retail’s founder, Spencer Millerberg.

At the time of writing, Amazon’s website issues had lasted over an hour.

