Amazon Echo speakers and devices are deeply discounted for Black Friday 2019 — here’s every Echo deal you’ll find

Black Friday is finally here, and among the best deals are Amazon’s own devices. You’ll find Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, and plenty of Echo speakers on sale.

Besides controlling your smart home, an Echo speaker lets you play music, make voice calls (and video calls on Echo Show devices with displays), ask Alexa for info, and more.

If a smart speaker is what you want, check out these Black Friday Echo deals below. We will be updating this list as more deals go live.

Best Echo Black Friday deals in 2019:

Echo Dot

caption The Echo Dot is on sale for just $22 on Black Friday. source Amazon

The most affordable Echo smart speaker gets even cheaper. At this price, you can stock up on a couple or more and spread them throughout the house. The Echo Dot is our pick for the best affordable smart speaker.

Echo

caption The new Echo is $40 off for Black Friday. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The third-generation of the original Echo speaker has improved sound quality, thanks to Dolby technology. It also comes in more colors and has a softer design that makes it look good in any home. Check out our review.

Echo Show 5

caption The Echo Show 5 has a nice low $50 price tag for Black Friday. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Part alarm clock, part smart speaker, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect bedside companion. You can do all the same things with the Show 5 that you can do with an Echo speaker, but it’s also a smart display, so you can make video calls using the 5.5-inch screen, check on the baby monitor, or watch a show on Prime Video. It’s our pick for the best budget smart display with Alexa.

Echo Show (2nd gen)

caption The 10-inch Echo Show is $80 off for Black Friday. source Amazon

The largest version of the Echo Show has a 10.1-inch display in a redesigned frame that looks sleeker. It’s ideal for bigger rooms like the kitchen or living room. You can watch shows, listen to music, make video calls, see info like the weather report, and control your smart home devices. It’s our overall pick for the best Alexa smart display.

Amazon Smart Plug

caption You can get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 this Black Friday. source Amazon

With Echo devices, you can use Alexa to control a smart home. With an Amazon Smart Plug, you can turn any standard outlet into a smart one. Just plug in a lamp, for example, and you can tell Alexa to turn it on and off. At $5, you can outfit your entire home with smart plugs quickly and easily.

