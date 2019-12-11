Amazon is giving away an Echo Dot for just $0.99 if you sign up for Amazon Music — here’s how to get one

caption Amazon Echo Dot source Avery Hartmans

If you’re thinking about adding Alexa to a new room in your home, Amazon is offering a compelling deal.

The online retail giant is offering the third-generation Echo Dot for just $0.99 if you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $9.99. That means you’ll be paying $10.98 as part of the promotion for the Echo Dot speaker and an individual subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The subscription automatically renews each month, so you’ll have to cancel it after taking advantage of the deal if you don’t want to pay $9.99 (or $7.99 for Prime members) each month.

That $10.98 cost may not sound as appealing as the $0.99 price headlining the promotion, but it’s still a considerable bargain. The third-generation Echo Dot, which Amazon launched last year, usually costs $49.99. But separate from this promotion, the Echo Dot is also on sale right now for $24.99.

The discount is coming as Amazon is competing with Spotify, Google, Apple, and others for dominance in the streaming music market. Spotify recently launched a very similar promotion in which it gave away a free Google Home Mini smart speaker for free to those who signed up for Spotify Premium.

The benefit for Amazon is twofold: the deal gives it a way to boost its music service as it more aggressively expands into audio with the launch of devices like the Echo Studio. But it also makes it more difficult for consumers to turn down buying a new Echo Dot at a time when the privacy concerns that come with letting voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant into the home are higher than ever.

If you do want to get a $0.99 Echo Dot through Amazon’s discount, here’s how.

Navigate to the Amazon Echo Dot product page.

source Amazon

Follow this link to view the Amazon Echo Dot product page with the promotional price. Once you sign in, you’ll be able to see if you’re able to access the deal, which is only available for “eligible or new” subscribers, according to Amazon.

Sign into Amazon.

source Amazon

If you’re not already signed in, navigate to the top right corner of the screen to log into your Amazon account.

Click “Add to Cart” if you want to purchase the Echo Dot.

source Amazon

If you’re signed into your Amazon account and are still able to access the reduced price, it means you’re eligible for the deal. Click “Add to Cart” and proceed to the checkout.