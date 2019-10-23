You can get Amazon’s Echo Dot for $1 when you buy it with an auto-renewing Music Unlimited subscription for $7.99 a month

source Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is our favorite small smart speaker, and you can currently get one, along with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, for only $8.98.

Considering the value of Music Unlimited, that brings the price of the Echo Dot down to just $0.99.

That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Amazon Echo Dot.

It’s important to note that the Music Unlimited subscription will auto-renew after the first month, so if you don’t want to keep the service after the first month, you’ll have to cancel it.

To do that, head to the Amazon website, hover your cursor over the Accounts and Lists tab, click Memberships & Subscriptions, then Music Subscriptions, then Cancel Subscription.

The Echo Dot, in general, is a super smart speaker. It comes with Amazon’s Alexa built right in, meaning that you can use your voice to find out information from the web, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa is only getting smarter too, so you may be able to do more things with the Echo Dot in a year than you can today.