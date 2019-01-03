Amazon’s Echo Dot is $20 off for a limited time — and it’s one of the best ways to make your home smarter in 2019

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The third-generation Echo Dot is still on sale at its holiday price of $29.99, which is $20 cheaper than the original price of $49.99.

If you missed the deal the first time, don’t wait – it won’t last much longer.

The Dot makes it easy to stream music, control smart-home accessories, and get quick answers to questions thanks to Amazon’s Alexa and free third-party skills.

At this sale price, the Echo Dot is definitely the best way to make your home smarter for less.

It’s officially 2019, and if you’re anything like me, your “new year new me” strategy involves investing in tech that will make your life easier without costing a month’s rent.

Enter the third-generation Echo Dot, which is currently $20 off.

The mini smart-home hub is still available for its holiday season price of $29.99 (originally $49.99), and thanks to automatic weekly updates, it continues to get better and more useful over time. What makes the Echo Dot such an easy recommendation – especially at this price – is its versatility.

Here are just three examples of how the Dot can make your life easier:

Listening to music: You can use the Dot to stream music from popular services, including Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, and Spotify. You can play music directly on the Dot itself, or connect it to an external speaker with a cable or via Bluetooth.

Managing a smart home: The Dot is the smart-home perfect hub. It's small and cheap enough to have in every room, and it works with tons of smart-home accessories. We have a few recommendations if you need help getting started.

Getting quick answers without your phone: If you've ever struggled with questions like "what's 83 degrees Farenheit in Celsius" or "how many cups are in a quart," the Echo Dot will be your new best friend. Once you get used to asking Alexa these questions instead of your phone, you'll be spoiled for life.

While those three examples stick out, there are dozens of other ways to make the Echo Dot work for you, especially if you check out Amazon’s library of free third-party skills. These skills let you use the Dot to manage your grocery list, catch up on the latest news, and even play a round of “Jeopardy.”

The Echo Dot may still be cheap now, but you shouldn’t count on it staying discounted for very long. If you regret skipping this this deal during the holidays, consider this your second chance.