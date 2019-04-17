Amazon has discounted a lot of its best devices, including the Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Amazon
- Amazon’s hardware is smart, powerful, and affordable even when it’s not on sale.
- For a limited time, Amazon is discounting almost all its devices, so you can get them for an even better price.
- Whether you’re looking for an Amazon Echo smart speaker, a Fire TV streaming device, a Kindle ebook reader, or a Fire tablet, there’s sure to be a deal for you.
Amazon has made a massive push into hardware over the past few years with much success. Not only does the company sell the highly rated Echo series of smart speakers and smart displays, but it also has some great tablets, streaming devices, and ebook readers.
Generally speaking, Amazon’s hardware is relatively inexpensive – but that doesn’t mean it can’t get cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon is offering deals on a ton of its devices.
Interested in Amazon’s new hardware for yourself? Check out the deals below.
- source
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Deals
The Amazon Echo is arguably the best smart speaker you can buy, and there are a range of Echo devices on sale right now. There’s the standard Echo, which looks and sounds great, along with the smaller Echo Dot, the display-focused Echo Show, and the Echo Plus, which includes a hub inside to control smart home devices.
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen), $79.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $20]
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) with Philips Hue Bulb, $149.99 (originally $164.98) [You save $14.99]
- Amazon Echo Input, $19.99 (originally $34.99) [You save $15]
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen), $39.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $10]
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) with Amazon Smart Plug, $94.98 (originally $124.98) [You save $30]
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) with Philips Hue Bulb, $189.99 (originally $249.98) [You save $54.99]
- Amazon Dot (3rd-gen), $89.99 (originally $199.98) [You save $109.99]
- source
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Deals
The Amazon Fire TV puts Alexa in your living room, allowing you to leverage Alexa’s smart features to search for TV shows, control your smart home devices, and more. There are a few Fire TV streamers on sale, from the Amazon Fire TV Cube to the much smaller Fire TV Stick.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube, $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $40]
- Amazon Fire TV Recast, $189.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $40]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $39.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $10]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $29.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $10]
- source
- Amazon
Amazon Fire Tablet Deals
Amazon’s Fire Tablets are relatively easy to use and work well with Alexa and Amazon’s other products. They run on Android, too, so you can install a wide range of apps.
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (3-pack), $109.97 (originally $149.99) [You save $40]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50]
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, $99.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $30]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, $159.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $40]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 with Alexa and Charging Dock, $109.98 (originally $119.98) [You save $10]
- source
- Guillermo Garszon/Business Insider
Amazon Kindle Deals
The Amazon Kindle series of ebook readers are great for book lovers. On Kindle devices, you can save and read thousands of books. Plus, you’ll have access to Amazon’s massive range of ebooks in the Kindle Store. Kindle devices use E Ink displays, which are much easier on the eyes than a traditional tablet, making them great for reading.