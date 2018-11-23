Amazon’s Echo Look compares your outfits to see which look better on you — and it’s $150 off for Black Friday right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Echo Look is basically Amazon’s hands-free, Alexa-enabled stylist that tells you which of your outfit options is more stylish, why that is, and makes clothing recommendations for you based on what you already own.

Amazon has discounted its Echo Look by 75% – down to $49.99 from $199.99 – for Black Friday.

Like most shopping holidays, Amazon’s take on Black Friday is massive, overwhelming, and potentially extremely fruitful for the skilled discount-hunter. There are thousands of deals – with more dropping and selling out by the minute. Among them are deep discounts on the company’s tech devices, including the Echo Look.

Right now, Amazon has the Echo Look listed for $49.99 – a rare 75% discount from its original $199.99 price. The device is basically Amazon’s hands-free, Alexa-enabled stylist. It uses head-to-toe photos of the user and six-second videos to compare outfits to determine which looks better and why. It also recommends items to go with clothes that you already own, and automatically organizes your wardrobe by weather, occasion, season, and more.

You can view outfits from every angle, select favorites, share with friends, and keep an ongoing lookbook to browse and compare outfits in the future or get personalized pairing ideas.

In other words, it’s a voice-activated stylist that makes recommendations, lets you see and share 360-degree videos of outfits, and compare choices to see which are objectively the most flattering.

If you’re thinking of picking one up, now is likely going to be the best time of the year. For more Amazon discounts, check out our master-list here.

