The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa with a touchscreen display, and you can get a 2-pack for just $150 — that’s $30 off the regular price

The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines the Amazon Alexa digital assistant with a display and camera for even more information and ease of use.

The device has a 5.5-inch display, sleek design, and more.

For a limited time, you can save $30 on a 2-pack of Echo Show 5s with the promo code SHOWFIVE2PK.

Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers offers access to the super-smart Amazon Alexa digital assistant, plus they can be used to control a huge range of other smart speakers.

The Echo Show adds even more functionality by allowing you to see information on the 5.5-inch display, and for a limited time, you can save $30 on two Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays with the promo code SHOWFIVE2PK.

There are plenty of things to love about the Amazon Echo Show 5. As mentioned, the smart speaker gives you access to Alexa, plus the display adds a nice visual component too. You’ll be able to see weather information, watch videos, make video calls, control other smart home devices, and more.

But why would you want two Echo Show 5s? Well, you might want to place them in multiple rooms in your house for convenience. Alternatively, you could buy two and use the second as a gift. In fact, the Echo Show 5 is a perfect gift for the tech-lover in your life, or for someone who already has an Amazon smart home ecosystem set up.

To take advantage of this deal for two, use the promo code SHOWFIVE2PK at checkout.