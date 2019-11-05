Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is on sale for $60 right now — it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the smart display

source Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with a screen that allows Alexa to show you information and content visually.

The device can display videos, the time, photos, and more, thanks to its 5-inch touchscreen.

You can also use it to play music and control smart home devices.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently on sale for only $59.99, which is $30 off its normal price – and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the device.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great way to bring Alexa to the next level. Not only can the smart display do everything that a normal smart speaker can do, but it can display extra visual information on its 5-inch touchscreen, making Alexa even more powerful than before.

For a limited time, the Echo Show 5 is on sale for a super-affordable $59.99. That’s $30 off the normal price of $89.99. It’s also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the device.

So why would you want a smart display with a screen? Well, for example, instead of simply having Alexa tell you about the weather today, the Echo Show 5 can show you a rundown of the weather for the next week. It can also play videos, which is great news for those who might want a bit of entertainment while they’re cooking or doing other things around the house. The screen is great at displaying recipes so you can follow along as you cook.

Even when you’re not talking to Alexa, the Echo Show 5 can be helpful. It can display the time during the day or cycle through your favorite photos.

As you would expect from an Amazon Echo device, you’ll also get the power of Alexa. You’ll be able to use your voice to control your smart home devices, find out information from the web, play music, and more. Alexa is considered to be one of the smartest digital assistants, and it’s only getting smarter thanks to the fact that Amazon regularly updates it. We don’t know how long the discount will run, so you may want to pick up the Show 5 sooner rather than later.