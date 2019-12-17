The Echo Show 5 is one of the best budget smart displays — get two for just $90 right now

source Amazon

A smart display is an affordable way to add a visual element to any smart home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays you can buy, with an attractive 5-inch touchscreen and the company’s Alexa voice assistant built in.

For a limited time, you can buy two for the price of one ($89.99) on Amazon.

A smart display makes for an excellent gift – especially one this affordable. At just $89.99 list price (but often discounted to $59.99), Amazon’s Echo Show 5 combines an Alexa-enabled speaker with a screen that you can use to watch videos, control smart-home devices, follow recipes, and more. Now, you can get two Echo Show 5 speakers for just $89.99 with the code SHOW52PK at checkout.

At just 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches, the Show 5 will fit on any nightstand, kitchen counter, or end table.

You can ask Alexa to do any number of things, from playing Spotify to checking your calendar and sending text messages. You can also use the Show 5’s touchscreen to watch videos through Amazon Prime Video, view and control all your smart-home devices in one place, display song lyrics and photos, or even just show the time.

There’s even a camera, so you can make video calls to anyone else who has an Alexa-powered smart display (or the Alexa app on their phone). Don’t worry; there’s a built- in shutter to cover it up when it’s not in use, and you can turn the microphone off easily as well.

The audio, while not exceptional, isn’t terrible either.The 4-watt speaker delivers clear bass and decent vocals. It even displays song lyrics alongside each song.

To take advantage of this huge deal, make sure to enter the code SHOW52PK at checkout.