Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is on sale for $59.99 at Kohl’s — and you’ll get $10 of Kohl’s cash

source Amazon

A smart display is an affordable way to add a visual element to any smart home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays you can buy, with an attractive 5-inch touchscreen and the company’s Alexa voice assistant built in.

For a limited time, you can get a Show 5 for $59.99 ($30 off) at Kohl’s or buy two for the price of one ($89.99). You’ll also get $10 of Kohl’s cash with your purchase.

A smart display makes for an excellent gift – especially when it’s one that’s this affordable. With a normal price of just $89.99, Amazon’s Echo Show 5 combines an Alexa-enabled speaker with a screen that you can use to watch videos, control smart home devices, follow recipes, and more.

If this device piques your interest, Kohl’s has a great deal for you. The store is currently discounting the Show 5 by $30, so you can get it for $59.99. If you want two, Kohl’s has a two-pack for $89.99. You’ll also get $10 of Kohl’s cash to spend on other stuff at the store.

At just 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches, the Show 5 will fit on any nightstand, kitchen counter, or end table. You can ask Alexa to do any number of things, from playing Spotify to checking your calendar and sending text messages.

The 5-inch screen adds a visual element to Alexa’s skills that you don’t get with a plain old speaker. You can watch videos with Amazon Prime Video, view and control all your smart home devices in one place, display song lyrics and photos, or just show the time. The 4-watt speaker delivers clear bass and decent vocals.

There’s even a camera, so you can make video calls to anyone else who has an Alexa-powered smart display or the Alexa app on their phone. Don’t worry; there’s a built-in shutter to cover it up when it’s not in use, and you can turn the microphone off easily as well. Alexa can make phone or video calls to any other Echo device or to the Alexa app on their phone. It can also call phone numbers and landlines.

Take advantage of this deal to get an Echo Show 5 at a discount – or to get an extra one for a friend in time for Christmas.