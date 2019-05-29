Amazon’s new $90 smart speaker, the Echo Show 5, is up for preorder now — here’s everything you need to know

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is an affordable smart display with a smaller 5.5-inch screen and the smarts of Alexa.

It has a 1-megapixel camera on the front for video chats, but you can cover it when you aren’t using it, which is a nice privacy feature.

You can preorder the Echo Show 5 on Amazon for $89.99 and it will ship on June 26, 2019.

At this price, it costs less than most smart speakers that don’t even have displays, so it’s a good buy.

The Amazon Echo Show has long been a great way to interact with Alexa in a more visual way, but the device has always been a little big in terms of size. Now, Amazon is adding a new small-screen option with the Echo Show 5, which brings Alexa to a 5.5-inch smart display.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the Amazon Echo Show 5 is the fact it’s so cheap, coming in at $89.99. That’s cheaper than many smart speakers without displays. You can preorder it on Amazon and it will ship on June 26, 2019.

The device is powered by Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use your voice to control things like your smart home, find out the weather, get information from the web, and so on. This particular device has a 1-megapixel camera right above the display so you can also use it for video-chatting.

In case you’re worried about privacy, you can also deactivate the camera and microphone with a button, and slide a shutter to cover just the camera.

As mentioned, the screen measures 5.5 inches and has a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. Sure, it probably won’t be the best for watching movies, but for basic media and for finding out information from the web, it will do perfectly fine.

If you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, and like the idea of a smart display at a lower price, then the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great way to go.