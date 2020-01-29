Amazon says it’s restricting employee travel to China ‘until further notice’ amid coronavirus concerns

Amazon has announced restrictions on employee travel to China ‘until further notice,’ a company spokesperson told Business Insider on Wednesday.

“We place tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of our employees,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon said it’s making some exceptions for approved, essential business travel.

The company also said it’s telling employees who were recently in affected regions to work from home for two weeks and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon has alerted employees that it’s restricting travel to and from China as concerns grow over the coronavirus outbreak.

“We place tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of our employees. Out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting business travel to and from China until further notice and encouraging our employees to follow the health and safety guidelines provided by international health agencies such as the CDC and WHO,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

Those restrictions won’t apply to essential business travel pre-approved by the company, Amazon said.

Amazon is also telling employees who have recently traveled to areas in China affected by the virus to work from home for two weeks and, if they experience symptoms, to seek medical attention before coming back into the office.

The outbreak has not impacted Amazon’s business or customers, the company said.

Other major tech companies have made similar moves, with Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft all announcing employee travel restrictions in recent days. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had closed down one of its retail stores, while Facebook and Google are giving similar instructions to employees as Amazon has with regards to working from home after returning from China.