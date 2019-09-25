LIVE: Amazon reveals what’s next for Alexa and the Echo at its biggest event of the year

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon is holding an event on Wednesday where it will likely debut new Echo hardware and other Alexa-enabled devices.

The company is rumored to be working on Alexa-enabled earbuds to rival Apple’s AirPods and a home robot with Alexa built-in, among other gadgets.

SEATTLE, Washington – Amazon is holding an event at its Seattle, Washington, headquarters on Wednesday where it’s widely expected to unveil new devices across its Echo and Alexa lineup.

Amazon hasn’t said much publicly about what the event will entail. But if it’s anything like last year’s keynote, we can expect to see a slew of new products with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant built-in, from new Echo gadgets to household appliances.

Not only is Amazon expected to release an updated, high-end version of its popular Echo speaker, but it also may expand into new product categories entirely like wearable devices and home robots, according to Bloomberg. The company, for example, is preparing to debut a new set of Alexa-enabled earbuds that would rival Apple’s AirPods, Bloomberg reports.

Amazon is also reportedly working on a new wrist-worn device that could identify the wearer’s emotional state as well as a roving Alexa robot that could follow you around the home, according to Bloomberg.

We’ll be updating our live blog below throughout the event, so follow along to learn about the news as it’s announced.

Limp is now talking about how and where people use Echo devices in their homes. The kitchen is a popular location for Echo usage, he says, especially because people love using it for recipes.

Amazon is launching a new Echo Show too, the Echo Show 8. It has an HD 8-inch display and the privacy shutter that the Echo Show 5 has. It’s $130 and available for preorder today.

Amazon is also updating the Alexa Smart Screen SDK, which lets third parties incorporate Amazon’s visual Alexa experience into their own smart TVs and smart screens.

Now we’re talking about Fire TV. Limp is summing up the announcements that were made at the IFA conference in Berlin. There are now 37 million monthly active users on Fire TV around the world, he says.

Amazon said it gave some artists in the music industry early access to the device, like Charlie Puth and 5 Seconds of Summer among others. The Echo Studio will cost $200 and goes up for preorder today.

Echo Studio has three midrange speakers on the left, right, and top, which it uses to model the space. There’s a directional tweeter up front, and at the base there’s a 5 and a quarter inch bass driver.

Amazon is announcing another new Echo: the Echo Studio. It brings 3D audio like Dolby Atmos into the living room, says Limp. The device models the room around you so that no matter where you place the speaker, it should sound good. It seems like a competitor to Apple’s HomePod.

There’s also an Echo Guest Connect mode that allows friends to play their own music through your Echo.

Amazon is also announcing an all-new Echo. The sound architecture from the Echo Plus is now coming to the standard Echo. It will be available in new fabric designs too. Preorders start today and it will still cost $99.

Amazon is also rolling out frustration detection for Alexa. This feature will help Alexa when you’re frustrated at it for misunderstanding a request.

Alexa can also mimic celebrity voices thanks to the new neural text to speech model. Now we’re watching a video with Samuel L. Jackson advertising the feature. Customers can add it to Alexa for $0.99.

Alexa will be more emotive and expressive too, says Limp. If your favorite sports team wins, Alexa can sound more excited. It will also have a newscaster-like voice for reading news briefings. The expressions will roll out over the coming months and years.

There’s a new multilingual mode for Alexa too, and it will be able to automatically switch between languages.

Amazon is also announcing neural text to speech, which should model Alexa’s voice so that it’s much more natural and fluid.

Amazon is announcing a new Echo Dot with a clock. It has an LED display that should be easy to see from across the room, Limp says. You can also see the outside temperature when you ask. When your alarm goes off, you can tap the top to get nine more minutes of sleep. It costs $60 and is available for pre-order today.

Limp is now talking about the Echo Dot. It’s a top-selling Echo with a 4.6-star rating review.

New utterances are coming to Alexa, too. One utterance will be “Alexa, why did you do that?” to help users understand why a false trigger might have happened.

He’s also talking about privacy controls built into Ring. There’s a new feature coming called Home mode that lets users set the device to stop recording audio or video when they’re at home.Limp is emphasizing the control users have over their data, such as the Alexa Privacy Hub, which contains all of the privacy settings for Alexa.

Amazon has also built privacy into the hardware itself. He’s showing us the schematic for the mute button on the Echo Dot. This shows how the microphone becomes disconnected when the mute button is pushed. There’s also a physical shutter on the Echo Show 5, Limp points out.

Now he’s giving us examples of the privacy measures Amazon has built into Alexa and the Eco. In the last year, Amazon has made the Alexa wake word engine 50% more accurate to prevent false awakenings, he says.

Limp is talking about how Amazon often looks at customer reviews for feedback. He’s talking about privacy concerns that have come up regarding Alexa. “Privacy is foundational to everything we do,” he says.

Now the event is starting, and Amazon’s Dave Limp is on stage. He’s showing us the original “working backwards” document that outlined the idea for the Amazon Echo.

Attendees gather outside the Amazon Spheres before the event begins.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

There’s also a smart home pop-up that’s filled with Alexa-enabled household products, like the June smart oven.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

And the Alexa-compatible microwave that Amazon announced last year.