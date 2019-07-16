Amazon exec hits back at critics in CNN op-ed published during the tech giant’s most hyped shopping event of the year

caption Amazon is hitting back against critics. source Reuters

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, defended the company against critics in a 700-word op-ed published Tuesday on CNN‘s website.

He said anti-Amazon protesters are making “noise” about benefits the company already offers.

“Simply put, people would not want to work for Amazon if our working conditions are as our critics portray them to be,” he wrote. “No one would work in our facilities. But 250,000 people choose to.”

He also referenced anti-Amazon protests that were timed to coincide with Prime Day, one of Amazon’s busiest shopping events of the year.

“On Monday, protesters created a lot of noise, calling for benefits Amazon already offers and improved working conditions,” Clark wrote. “But there is a lot of misinformation out there about our working environment, our employer practices and our associates. It is important to emphasize Amazon provides good jobs with a lot of opportunity.”

Amazon had released a statement earlier Monday saying just 15 employees took part in an employee strike in Minnesota on Monday.

In the op-ed, Clark highlighted the company’s $15 starting wages and benefits such as medical coverage, a retirement fund, and paid parental leave options. He also cited employees’ access to continuing education funding and “upskilling programs.”