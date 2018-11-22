Amazon Extends Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Amazon Singapore Prime Members

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2018 – Amazon will bring Singapore Prime members deals on everything from toys and electronics to beauty products and kitchen essentials this holiday shopping weekend. Deals will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, 23 November and will continue until 23:59 Tuesday, 27 November, giving Prime Members in Singapore an additional 24 hours of shopping. In addition, Amazon will extend its two-hour delivery service to begin at 8:00am until midnight from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Deals this holiday shopping weekend will include:
Prime Now Deals:
- Up to 50% off Bose QuietComfort 25 Headset
- Up to 49% off iRobot Braava Jet Floor Cleaner
- Up to 56% off Panasonic Solo Microwave Oven
- Up to 80% off on Play-Doh and Hasbro Toys
- Up to 65% off on Blackmores products
- Up to 60% off on KitchenAid products
- Up to 55% off on Anker electronics
- Up to 50% off GoPro HERO6
- Up to 63% off Philips Daily Collection Juicer
- Up to 40% off LEGO Creative Brick Box
- Up to 50% off Mayer 5L Pressure Cooker
- Up to 53% off Canon All-In-One printer
- Up to 40% off Fujiflim Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera
- Up to 43% off Nerf N-Strike BowStrike Blaster
Amazon US Deals:
- Up to 30% off Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
- Up to 30% off Adidas Team Issue Duffle Bag
- Up to 78% off Barbie Glam Getaway House
To make the most of all that Amazon has to offer, here are some useful tips for Prime members in Singapore shopping Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the first time:
- The Prime Now App — Download the Prime Now App at www.amazon.com.sg to keep an eye on deals. Prime members will have access to thousands of Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including Deals of the Day, Lightning Deals as well as access to Amazon US deals all weekend long. Prime members can receive free two-hour delivery on orders of S$40 or more or free international delivery in 7-9 business days on orders of S$60 or more.
- Lightning Deals are promotions that will appear on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a limited time only and are while stocks last, so be quick to snap them up! New deals will appear every 2 hours so be sure to keep an eye on them. Lightning Deals are available until either the promotion period for the deal expires or all the available promotional discounts are claimed. Prime members will be limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the great savings available.
- Become a Prime Member — Prime members in Singapore have access to millions of items via the Prime Now App. Anyone in Singapore can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com.sg and download the Prime Now app to participate in Amazon’s Holiday Season. Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month.
So, fill your carts and shop away! Happy Holidays!