7 affordable cloth face masks you can find on Amazon for both adults and children

The CDC is recommending that all people wear some sort of cloth face covering when in public – whether it be a mask, a scarf, or a bandana.

Wearing a cloth mask won’t completely protect you from contracting the new coronavirus, but it can reduce your chances of spreading it, whether you’re showing symptoms or not.

Amazon is a convenient place to find companies making non-medical grade masks. We rounded up some of the most popular options for adults and children.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are still in extremely high demand. Since those supplies should be reserved for patients and healthcare workers on the frontlines, the CDC is recommending that everyone wear cloth masks when leaving the house for essential trips to public places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

With some states requiring that everyone outside wear face coverings, and certain businesses making them mandatory for entry or service, people are resorting to making or buying cloth masks online, and Amazon has become a popular place to find them.

The CDC has created a list of recommended guidelines for people interested in creating masks at home, but it also serves as a good reference when shopping.

Why is it important to wear a face mask?

Wearing a cloth face mask may not prevent you from contracting the coronavirus or any other virus, but it can greatly decrease the likelihood of spreading germs.

According to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, somewhere between 25% and 50% of people infected with the new coronavirus may never show symptoms or become ill.

Whether you’re asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or showing mild symptoms that could be brushed off as a common cold, there’s still a possibility you’ve contracted the new coronavirus and can unknowingly spread it to others. Wearing face masks limits other people’s exposure to the virus.

The CDC recommends that face masks have the following features:

A snug fit that sits comfortably against the side of the face Ties or ear loops that keep it secure Multiple layers of fabric Allow for breathing without restriction The ability to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape



To help you pick out cloth masks for you and your family, we’ve rounded up some of the best options on Amazon. When shopping, you’ll want to be mindful of long delivery times due to high demand and no returns due to the nature of the product. However, some items may be available for fast and free shipping through Amazon Prime.

Although we haven’t tested them personally, these options have gotten solid reviews from customers. You can also check out specific categories here to meet your needs:

Activated carbon mask with respirators and filter by Addbuty

Addbuty’s activated carbon mask features almost everything you could want in a non-medical grade mask. It has a pocket for the included filters, an adjustable nose, and respirators to keep let heat and moisture escape.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Washable: Yes

Face mask with filters by HoweNel

HoweNel’s filtered faces masks are a great deal if you’re shopping for a family. The kit comes with 6 masks and 12 filter inserts. Each mask has a built-in respirator, which is good for releasing heat and moisture, and the adjustable straps allow them to fit most face sizes.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Washable face masks by CLEEYYS

Cleeyys offers washable cloth face masks in a variety of colors. You can buy your favorite color in bulk or get the multi-color pack and swap out your masks according to your outfit.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

ililily 3-layer cotton face mask

This 3-layer cotton face mask from ililily features a subtle diamond-printed pattern. It has an inside slot for filters, although you’ll have to supply your own.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Children’s seamless face mask by HoweNel

It’s important for children to wear a mask that actually fits their face rather than an oversized adult mask. Just like the adult version from HoweNel, these ones feature a respirator and come with multiple filters.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Buttonsmith cotton face mask

Made from a stretchy cotton T-shirt material, Buttonsmith’s masks are a good choice if your main concern is comfort. The brand offers them in black and white colors, but it’s worth noting that the white version is cut slightly smaller to accommodate smaller faces.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

American Mask Project reusable cloth face mask

American Mask Project’s cloth mask features an expandable design to cover your nose and mouth and is machine washable. The interior does feature a filter insert, but you’ll need to purchase them separately.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Here’s how to create your own face mask, as recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General: