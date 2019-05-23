Amazon’s updated Fire 7 tablets are available to preorder and ship on June 6 — here are all their specs and features

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Amazon is known for making versatile and smart tablets at an affordable price.

The company has unveiled a new version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet that comes in a range of colors for a very reasonable price.

The Fire 7 is also available in a Kids Edition, which comes with a ton of kid-friendly books, videos, audiobooks, and more, thanks to FreeTime Unlimited.

You can preorder the new Fire 7 ($49.99) and Kids Edition ($99.99) on Amazon now and they’ll ship on June 6.

Amazon has a history of building good tablets at reasonable prices, and the company has finally taken the wraps off of its latest devices – the all-new Fire 7 tablet and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet.

Both tablets replace the older versions of the Fire 7 and Kids Edition, pumping up the specs a little and offering even better value-for-money.

The new standard Fire 7 tablet and the Kids Edition tablet are now available for pre-order, with sales set to begin on June 6, so if you’re interested in the tablet for yourself, now is a great time to buy.

So how much does the all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet cost? Well, it’s a measly $49.99. That’s a pretty impressive price for such a versatile tablet. For the Kids Edition, you will pay a little more at $99.99, but you also get a sturdy case, a two-year warranty, and extra content for kids with a free year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet specs and features

source Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet has a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. Although it’s not a Full HD resolution, it looks good enough on the small 7-inch screen, and for the $49.99 price, it’s hard to beat.

Of course, it’s what’s under the hood that’s most important. The all-new Fire 7 tablet offers a faster quad-core 1.3GHz processor, along with 16GB of internal storage, which isn’t bad for the price. If you want, you can upgrade the device to 32GB of storage to hold more movies, games, books, and apps.

Perhaps the best thing about the all-new Fire 7 tablet is the fact that it comes with Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your smart home, play music, and more. It’s also available in four nice colors: black, plum, sage, and twilight blue.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet specs and features

source Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition has all the same specs as the standard Fire 7 tablet, but in a kid-friendly design and with tweaked software. The tablet comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which includes more than 20,000 books, audiobooks, games, videos, and more for kids.

The thick, rubbery case offers good grip for little hands, a sturdy kickstand, and good drop protection, as kids can be a bit rough with their gadgets. Amazon also offers a two-year worry-free warranty for the Kids Edition, so if the kids break it, Amazon will replace it.

You can preorder both versions of the 2019 Fire 7 tablet on Amazon and they’ll ship on June 6.