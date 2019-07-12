Amazon’s Fire TV Stick comes with 2 free months of HBO for $40 right now

source Amazon

Amazon is making it a little easier to watch great content in your living room at a reasonable price. Its affordable Fire TV streaming stick can easily turn your old TV into a smart TV so you can watch shows from your favorite streaming services.

For a limited time, if you get a Fire TV Stick from Amazon, you’ll also get two free months of HBO. With the streaming service and the Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to watch shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Barry,” and more on your old TV. On Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick will cost just $14.99, so if you do not want HBO, you should wait for that deal to begin on July 15. However, if you do want HBO, this is still a better deal.

Normally HBO costs $14.99 per month, so you’ll save $30 with the two free months you get with the Fire TV Stick bundle. If you were to get the Fire TV Stick alone for $14.99 on Prime Day and then pay for two months of HBO at $14.99 a month, it’d be a total of $45 instead of $40, so you’d end up paying more in total.

It’s important to note that the HBO subscription will automatically renew after the two months are up, so if you ultimately decide you don’t want it, you’ll have to manually cancel it.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great option for those that want better video streaming in their living room. The device plugs straight into an HDMI port on your TV, and with the remote, you’ll get features like access to Amazon’s Alexa, so that you can control your TV with your voice.

Of course, HBO isn’t the only streaming service you’ll be able to use. While you won’t get a subscription with the Fire TV for other services, you’ll still be able to download apps for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and so on.