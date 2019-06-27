These are the Amazon Fire TV Stick deals we’re expecting to see on Prime Day 2019

- source
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($39.99) is an easy-to-use and affordable streaming stick that essentially turns any regular TV into a smart TV.
- Last year, Amazon Prime members saved $20 on the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day, getting the popular device for the lowest price ever, just $19.99.
- This year, Prime Day will be live for 48 hours, starting on July 15 and ending on July 16. While we can’t be sure what Fire TV Stick deals we’ll see just yet, we’re expecting Prime members to find similar savings this year.
Amazon has a lot of devices. From Echo Dots to Echo Spots and Kindles to Fire Tablets, Amazon has a whole repertoire of practical and fun tech gadgets. So, when Prime Day rolls around, it’s only natural that Amazon drops prices on its own products.
Last year, one of the most outstanding deals we came across was on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. While the Fire TV Stick is usually priced at $39.99, Amazon Prime members saved $20 and snagged it for just $19.99, the lowest price the device had ever seen. We expect to see a similar deal this year.
If you’re not familiar with it, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a media streaming stick that lets you watch videos from your favorite streaming sites, like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, on any TV. All you have to do is plug the Fire TV Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to give even an old TV the smart TV treatment. Amazon’s streaming stick also is integrated with Alexa, so you can use voice commands to pause, play, and turn on your favorite shows.
There are a few streaming stick options out there, but the Fire TV Stick is one of our favorites. Our tech reporter tested the Fire TV Stick against the popular Roku Streaming Stick. Ultimately, he found the Fire TV Stick to be a better value, as it comes with more features, but is still relatively inexpensive.
We think the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will be on sale again for Prime Day 2019, considering it was one of the most popular deals last year. We’re also thinking that the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is the upgraded version that offers ultra HD viewing, has a good chance of being discounted.
If you’re looking to upgrade your TV for less, keep an eye on the price of the Fire TV Stick. And remember, you need a Prime membership to get Prime Day savings. If you’re not a Prime member already, you can sign up for a 30-day trial now.