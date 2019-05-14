Amazon fires back at Walmart’s next-day delivery rollout in a feisty tweet

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it was launching free next-day shipping on orders over $35.

After Walmart announced on Tuesday that it was launching free next-day shipping on orders over $35, Amazon fired back in a tweet suggesting that its own customers have access to even faster delivery.

“Others are trying to up their fast shipping game,” Amazon tweeted. “Fact is, Amazon customers in thousands of cities across 44 major metropolitan areas already have access to millions of items with free SAME DAY delivery. Customers are smart – they know the difference.”

Amazon offers free same-day delivery on orders costing at least $35 to members of its Prime membership program in more than 10,000 cities. The service is also available to non-Prime members in those areas for a $9.98 per-item fee.

By comparison, Walmart offers same-day delivery of groceries and some general merchandise items for a $9.95 fee on orders of at least $30. Walmart’s same-day pickup service is free.

Walmart’s rollout of next-day delivery comes less than three weeks after Amazon revealed plans to cut its Prime program’s default shipping speed to one day.

Shortly after Amazon announced it would be speeding up Prime shipping, Walmart tweeted: “One-day free shipping … without a membership fee. Now THAT would be groundbreaking. Stay tuned.”